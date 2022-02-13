Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 13, 2022

By:

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 5:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Emma Riley (10) battles Winchester Thurston’s Nadia Moore for a loose ball during their game on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Carbon.

Winchester Thurston junior Nadia Moore was like the Energizer Bunny last week. They wound her up Monday, and she just kept going and going and going all week.

In a week like no other, the Winchster Thurston girls basketball team played catch-up as section play came to an end last week with Moore leading the way.

“We have never had this many games in a row, but this season, between weather cancellations and covid, we found ourselves in a tough predicament with so many sections game rescheduled,” Winchester Thurston coach Monica Williams said. “This was the only way to get our section games in before the end of regular season. With Nadia’s guidance and leadership, we were able to pull out five wins in five days.”

The five Section 4-2A games were bookended on Monday and Friday with two convincing wins over Jeannette.

“What really made these wins special is Nadia got everyone involved,” Williams said. “It was a long week, and she understood we would need everyone involved to make it successful.”

On Tuesday, the Bears hosted playoff-bound Springdale and won big, led by Moore’s 34 points, which put her over the 1,000-point plateau for her career.

“Her emotions were running high, Williams said. “I think we all knew this would be the 1000 point game and she was on fire that night. She played a perfect game. She was able to get her whole team involved all while still reaching her goal.”

The points kept coming as Winchester Thurston hit the road Wednesday with its toughest test, third-place Apollo-Ridge. Moore scored 29 points as the Bears edged the Vikings, 51-46, to secure second place.

“This was a hard, physical game, and Nadia played with so much heart,” Williams said. “She knew what was at stake and made sure we came home with the win. She plays so many minutes, but it never fazes her. She’s like a machine. She is so well-conditioned and prepared for the big games.”

The Bears hit the road gain on Thursday, this time against The Ellis School. Moore scored 26 points as WT rolled past the Tigers by 31 points.

“By this game, the team was very fatigued, but, once again, Nadia rose to the challenge,” Williams said. “It’s pretty amazing how she comes in night-in and night-out giving it her all. You would have thought this was her first game of the week. She’s well aware we need her to score, and she never lets our team or coaches down.”

Winchester Thurston had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday with a nonsection loss to Baldwin, 65-56. In her sixth game in six days, Moore scored 37 points.

For the week, Winchester Thurston went 5-1 with a 5-0 record in section games while being paced by Moore, who finished with 166 points.

“She is incredibly athletic with a perfect shooting form and quick release,” Williams said. She creates shots where there are none. She is the hardest working player we’ve ever coached, giving 100% all of the time. She goes to the boards extremely well and plays tough defense.”

With those five section wins, the Bears finished in second place behind Greensburg Central Catholic with an 8-2 section record as they prepare for the district postseason.

Winchester Thurston knows about playoff success after winning WPIAL gold in 2017 and ‘18. Williams was asked what they need to do for another extended postseason run.

“If we play together and play aggressive defense like we know how, we will be a tough team to beat. Our girls got off to a slow start with all of the canceled games but we are peaking at the right time, and Nadia is leading the way.”

Tags: Winchester Thurston