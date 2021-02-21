Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for week ending Feb. 21, 2021

Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 9:06 PM

Tribune-Review file Clairton’s Taylor Jackson puts up a shot between Rochester’s Bethany Barto (31) and Jasmine Mackin in a WPIAL Class A semifinal on Feb. 25, 2020.

The Clairton girls basketball story this century is one of great highs and the lowest of lows.

The Bears begin the third decade of the 21st century riding a sweet three-year high.

Twenty years ago, Clairton won the first of back-to-back championships with a 64-50 triumph over Monessen in the 2001 WPIAL Class A finals.

Five years ago, the program bottomed out as the Bears lost all 22 games played in the 2015-2016 season.

Carlton Wade took over as coach the following season, and Clairton has been trending up since, about to complete their third straight winning season and posting a combined record of 46-12.

Taylor Jackson has played a big part in those successful seasons, as she did last week when the Bears added two more wins to improve to 10-2.

“Taylor is our leader on and off the court,” Wade said. “She knows how important the end of the season is, and she is preparing to play hard every night.”

On Wednesday, Jackson scored a game-high 13 points in a defensive battle against Riverview. The grind of a game ended with a 44-17 Clairton victory.

Two of the top scorers in Class A collided in a nonsection contest Friday as Jackson and Clairton hosted Katie Dryer and Avella. The Bears won, 69-48.

“She has had several difficult situations in her life, and she keeps fighting through them,” Wade said.

Jackson has pumped in 219 points through 12 games, an average of more than 18 points, the second highest average in Class A behind Alexis Robison of Rochester.

While scoring has never been an issue for Jackson, she is working hard to improve other aspects of her game.

“Taylor is working on her ball handling and shooting and court awareness,” Wade said.

The senior is not only a success on the basketball floor, but also in the classroom.

“A couple of schools have contacted her for playing at the next level,” Wade said. “She is an honor student as well.”

Two years ago, Clairton was bounced in the first round of the Class A playoffs by Vincentian Academy. A year ago, after wins over Eden Christian and California, the Bears lost to eventual champion Rochester in the district semifinals.

Wade acknowledges his team has had some obstacles to overcome this season, but feels their play last week will continue to prepare them for what he hopes is another long postseason run.

“We have been up and down with players missing games at times,” he said. “We played well these last two games. I really think we can play better. We’re going to try and make a run at it.”

