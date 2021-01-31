Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for week ending Jan. 31, 2021

Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 9:40 PM

When Mallory Daly was in grades 1-3, she reached the team championship of the annual NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition, earning a chance to show off her skills at halftime of a Steelers game at Heinz Field each year.

Daly now is in ninth grade at Brentwood. Her passes are on the basketball court, and she has kicking in her share of points in helping the Spartans win their first seven section games and finish January with a perfect 8-0 record.

“We (the coaching staff) knew Mallory had a lot of talent and would be able to impact our success immediately, but she has definitely exceeded our expectations to this point,” Brentwood coach Rachel Thomas said.

In the first eight games of her scholastic career, Daly is in the top 10 in WPIAL scoring, averaging 22 points per game.

“Mallory has great court vision,” Thomas said. “She not only can create good scoring opportunities for herself, but also her teammates. She also has very quick hands defensively, causing havoc for our opponents. She is very determined to improve daily and pushes her teammates to be the best they can be as well.”

Last week for Brentwood with a 12-point victory Monday over East Allegheny as Daly scored 22 points.

“Mallory played a very good defensive game on Monday,” Thomas said. “She had some steals at critical times of the game. Her quick hands created a few steals, which she converted to fast-break points.”

Two days later, it was another section game for Brentwood and another 12-point victory, this time over Steel Valley. Daly scored 33 points.

“Mallory truly took charge in this game offensively, sparking us to a nice win over Steel Valley,” Thomas said. “Not only did she lead us in points, but she created a lot of scoring opportunities for her teammates.”

The next night, Brentwood rolled to a 61-25 win over Brownsville. Daly was held under her average with 19 points.

”On Thursday, Mallory had a well-rounded game,” Thomas said. “She played well on both sides of the ball.”

Thomas sees Daly working hard on and off the court to improve her game.

“Mallory is working on her defense and truly every part of her game. She always wants to be better than the day before,” Thomas said. “She is embracing her role as a leader and is constantly trying to encourage her teammates.”

Brentwood faces a tough test Monday when it hosts Avonworth in the Trib HSSN girls basketball Game of the Week.

The Antelopes also are perfect in Section 3-3A but are coming off their first loss of the season Saturday to Sewickley Academy.

“We are very excited about the upcoming game with Avonworth,” Thomas said. “We are preparing for a very competitive game. Everyone is aware of their roles in order to be successful.”

