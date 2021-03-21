Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for week ending March 21, 2021

By:

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 9:58 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser (11) and Alexis Robison (3) hoist their team’s trophy after winning the the 5A WPIAL Basketball Championship at Peters Township High School on Monday, March 15, 2021.

They have been the dynamic duo behind three straight WPIAL Class A girls basketball championships.

Now as their time together is winding down, the only thing left for them to accomplish together is to lead Rochester to a state championship.

Alexis Robison is the senior and closing out a gold scholastic career. Corynne Hauser is the junior who still has another year to create magic for the Rams.

Separate, they are very good. Together they are almost unstoppable.

“They are both masters of their craft,” Rochester coach C.J. Iannini said. “Each of them does something better than the other, so each day at practice they go against one another to work to become the best all-around basketball player they can be for their team. Iron sharpens iron.”

The two were a big part of a Rochester three-peat Monday as the Rams once again defeated West Greene in the finals 71-41.

“I think the biggest thing that stood out in their performances in the WPIAL final was their ability to allow their defense to create offense,” Iannini said. “We put up 71 points in the final, and neither of them made a bucket from behind the 3-point line. Instead, they utilized their skill set to create the most efficient shot on the floor to help lead their team to our third straight WPIAL title.”

Robison finished with a game-high 29 points, and Hauser scored 23.

Rochester had no time for the WPIAL championship letdown as it faced one of the top teams in the state in District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday.

“Their success Saturday against Kennedy was their patience to step up when it was time,” Iannini said. “In the first half, Alexis carried the weight of the team offensively as Kennedy worked to shut Corynne down. In the second half, Corynne stepped up offensively as Kennedy worked to shut Alexis down. Both of these girls realized that when their team needed them to rise to the occasion, they delivered to do their part.”

This time it was Hauser who led the way for the Rams with 19 points. Robison contributed 17 points in a 61-48 victory over the Golden Eagles.

While both can dominate, Iannini said they get to that elite level by taking different paths based on their strengths.

“Lex is a natural scorer. She has creativity at the rim, deep range, off-the-charts athleticism, defensive prowess, a knack for being around the ball and a high IQ. Corynne’s strengths are next-level ball handling, off-the-charts athleticism, tenacious defensively, deep-range shooter, mid-range shooter, everywhere on the floor, floor general and a high IQ.”

They are also different when it comes to their leadership skills.

“Lex is a lead-by-example-type player. She allows her play on the floor to motivate the rest of the team, and is that go-to player down the stretch when we need a bucket or big-time shot,” Iannini said. “Corynne is a vocal leader who talks the talk and walks the walk. The team can rely on Corynne to be the general on the floor and make things happen on both sides of the floor.”

Rochester is one win away from going to Hershey to play for a state championship for the first time.

Standing in its way Tuesday is District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle.

“Bishop Guilfoyle is a very good basketball team and has earned their spot in the PIAA semifinals,” Iannini said. “As with every team on our schedule this season, we are going to take a one-game frame of mind and focus on what we need to do as a team right now to get us on to the next round.”

2021 Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Players of the Week:

Week 9 — Paige Julian, Mohawk

Week 8 — Alayna Rocco, North Catholic

Week 7 — Emma Seto, Brownsville

Week 6 — Taylor Jackson, Clairton

Week 5 — Aayanni Hudson, New Castle

Week 4 — Bryn Bezjak, Albert Gallatin

Week 3 — Mallory Daly, Brentwood

Week 2 — Olivia Westphal, Bethel Park

Week 1 — Ashleigh Connor, Mt. Lebanon