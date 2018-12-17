Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week: Laurel Highlands’ Taylor Smith

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, December 16, 2018 | 7:09 PM

Taylor Smith

School: Laurel Highlands

Class: Junior

After making the playoffs in the 2015-16 season, the Laurel Highlands girls basketball program has fallen on hard times.

The Mustangs finished 2-20 two years ago and then followed that up with a 3-19 record last winter.

But the dawn of a new season with a new coach brings optimism that to this point has played out on the court.

Under first-year coach Becca Capozza, Laurel Highlands is off to a 2-2 start.

“The first week or so for my team has been a positive one, even though we have been struggling with our health,” said junior Taylor Smith, the team’s leading scorer. “We have had one or two starters out for almost every game so far, and have only had our full lineup against Frazier in our first game.”

Smith enjoyed a big week with 53 points combined in a win over Brownsville and a loss to Uniontown, and her efforts have earned her the Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week honors.

The team’s recent woes combined with a good start have the Mustangs optimistic, according to Smith.

“Absolutely. Our team atmosphere is so uplifting, and we have all set goals for the year that are pushing us every day,” she said.

Smith scored 19 points in a victory Tuesday over Brownsville, then she scored 34 of her team’s 45 points Thursday in a 61-45 Section 3-5A opening loss to Uniontown.

“Of course scoring 34 points against a town rival feels good, but a loss is a loss, and I feel there is nothing sweet about that,” she said. “How many points I had was simply me contributing to the goal of winning, which we didn’t achieve. Therefore, it was just bitter.”

Smith is enjoying the good start despite dealing with a minor back injury which she continues to play through.

Her goals for the season show off her leadership skills for a team starving for success.

“For this year, I would just simply like to be the leader of my team and stay positive. Helping my team stay confident and focused is the key in our success,” she said. “I hope every girl comes out of this season with more love and knowledge for the game.”

Honorable mention

McKenna Gross, Seneca Valley

Gross scored in double digits in Seneca Valley’s wins at New Castle, home to North Hills and at a neutral site against South Side Beaver. Gross scored 28 points Thursday in the Raiders’ 56-46 section-opening victory and followed that with 18 points in a nonsection victory over the Rams at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, the home of the NBA Cavaliers.

Hayden Robinson, Avonworth

While it was a quiet week for Avonworth with only one game scheduled, Robinson made the most of it. After splitting on opening weekend, the Antelopes earned a 69-45 Section 1-3A opening victory at Beaver Falls in which the senior scored 30 points while ‘baby sister’ and sophomore Harris Robinson chipped in 14 points.

Amaia Johnson, East Allegheny

Amani Johnson has graduated and moved on to Kennesaw State, but that doesn’t mean East Allegheny opponents are done getting torched by a Johnson. Younger sister Amaia is off to a good start in her junior year, scoring 20 points in a nonsection win over Riverview on Monday before dropping 25 points in the Wildcats’ Section 3-3A opening victory over Steel Valley.

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Avonworth, East Allegheny, Laurel Highlands, Seneca Valley