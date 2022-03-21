Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week: March 20, 2022

By:

Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor works against Bethel Park’s Emma Dziezgowski during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

Down through the years, there are plenty of examples of elite WPIAL basketball players who kicked it into another gear in their final high school postseason as their outstanding scholastic careers were winding down.

Perhaps that is what we are witnessing with Mt. Lebanon senior Ashleigh Connor.

The St. Louis recruit has enjoyed a fabulous senior season in leading Mt. Lebanon to a 27-1 record with an average of nearly 22 points per game.

However, it seems in the Blue Devils’ seven postseason wins thus far, with every opponent trying to slow her down, she continues to light up the scoreboard and pave the way to playoff victory.

“Ashleigh is truly a special player,” Mt. Lebanon coach Dori Oldaker said. “She has had an incredible season. She is a student-athlete that is on a mission. She has said from Day 1 this year that she wanted to win a WPIAL (title) and win states.”

Connor led the way in all three district playoff wins, averaging 19 points per game. In the four state playoffs wins, she has been the leading scorer, averaging 22 points per game.

“She has been unreal in this postseason, but it’s not just the points,” Oldaker said. “It’s how she gets her teammates involved with dime passes. It’s her tenacious defense, on-ball and off-ball steals. It’s relentless pursuit of rebounds. Her teammates feed off her energy. Central Dauphin went box and one on her and she still produced 27 points.”

Her two highest postseason point totals were from this past week.

Connor scored 23 points in a 46-31 victory in the quarterfinals over Easton. Then as mentioned, Connor scored 27 against Central Dauphin in a 41-35 win.

While Oldaker loves her on-court skill set, Connor’s unique leadership ability goes perfect for this particular Blue Devils team.

“She knows how to have fun and not take the game too seriously; she’s a total goofball at the right times. She trusts her teammates and her teammates trust her. Her leadership with her two senior buddies, Brooke Collins and Reagan Murdoch, has been invaluable.

“This is truly a special group of players. Our team chemistry is outstanding. These players have trusted our process and bought into the coaching staff’s pursuit of defensive intensity.”

When asked about the strengths of Connor’s game, Oldaker didn’t hesitate in explaining they are on full display here in the postseason.

“Her willingness to do whatever it takes to help us survive and advance; now we just have one more (win) to seal the deal.”

That one more game will take place Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey as the Blue Devils try to win their first PIAA girls basketball championship since 2011.

To win state gold, Mt. Lebanon may have to be perfect as it faces undefeated District 1 champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

“Plymouth-Whitemarsh is huge, talented and well coached,” Oldaker said. “If I’m not mistaken, they have five D-1 basketball players. They are undefeated, so we are the underdog and it feels pretty good to be the underdog at this time of year. March Madness at its finest.”

2022 Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Players of the Week

Week 11 – Alayna Rocco, North Catholic

Week 10 – Maddie Webber, South Fayette

Week 9 – Journey Thompson, Peters Township

Week 8 – Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston

Week 7 – Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle

Week 6 – Olivia West, Seneca Valley

Week 5 – Graci Fairman, Thomas Jefferson

Week 4 – Corynne Hauser, Rochester

Week 3 – Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley

Week 2 – Julia Ogrodowski, Beth-Center

Week 1 – Morgan Altavilla, Baldwin

Tags: Mt. lebanon