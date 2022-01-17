Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Week ending Jan. 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 7:24 PM

Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser is hoping to lead the Rams to a fourth consecutive WPIAL Class A title.

What happens when a team has two bright stars lead it down a path to greatness and one of those guiding lights graduates?

In the case of the Rochester girls basketball team, the remaining star is shining brighter than ever.

The Rams haven’t missed a beat as they continue to dominate Class A, even with the graduation of Alexis Robison, a key part of three straight WPIAL championship seasons.

That’s because senior Corynne Hauser is in the driver’s seat now at Rochester, leading the team to first place in Section 1-A with an 8-2 overall record.

“For sure there was a bit of an adjustment early on in the season as we as a team adjusted to not having Lex,” Rochester coach C.J. Iannini said. “The biggest adjustment was in our transition game, as we didn’t have that natural chemistry that Corynne and Lex had when out in transition.

“It’s taken some time, but I feel Corynne has worked hard as leader to build confidence in some of our additional players on the team to instill trust in them to help fill the void that were left behind with Lex graduating.”

While she continues to run the offense for the Rams, part of the adjustment Hauser has made is looking to score as much as distribute.

“Corynne has delivered on the expectations and goals she has set for herself and her team,” Iannini said. “In previous years, she’s always been an amazing facilitator for the team from the point guard position. Distributing the ball and creating for others to get open looks.

“Through the first month this year, she has really expanded her role as a leader and scorer. She’s proving that not only can she distribute the basketball to her teammates when needed, but now she can be a lethal scorer night in and night out.”

Hauser’s scoring prowess was on display last week when she scored over 60 points in a pair of Rochester victories.

On Monday, she scored 37 points with success in the paint, with her mid-range game and behind the 3-point line in a 19-point section victory over former champion Bishop Canevin.

“What really stood out against Canevin was, when she decided to take the game over, she did it on all three levels offensively,” Iannini said. “The level of skill that was shown in that game was a sight to see. In fact, she was able to go for 37 in a little over three quarters, as I pulled her out the game early in the fourth quarter.

“She cheered on her younger teammates from the sideline as they finished the game. She’s a true leader and role model.”

Three days later, it was champion vs. champion as 2021 Class A winner Rochester hosted defending 3A champion Mohawk. Again, Hauser had a big game in a 55-48 triumph for the Rams.

“Mohawk has some good height and are well coached,” Iannini said. “They forced us to beat their 1-2-2 zone earning every shot. The key for Corynne in that game is she pushed her effort level to the max. She pushed the tempo for the team in that game and allowed her and some others to get free in transition and knock down shots.”

Hauser scored 25 points against Mohawk. Iannini believes the work she has put into her mid-range game this offseason has made her a more complete offensive player.

“I think Corynne’s biggest strengths are that she has the ability to score at all three levels on offense, tremendous ball-handling abilities, tenacious defender, amazing leader and constantly a student of the game. I 100%t believe that she still hasn’t peaked as a player, which is scary because she is so skilled already.

“The ceiling on her is so high. She’s only going to continue to get better and better throughout her remaining high school and future college careers.”

The ceiling is high for Rochester as well as the Rams attempt to join Vincentian Academy as the only WPIAL schools to win four straight Class A district girls basketball crowns.

“As we hit the midway mark of the season, I’m happy where we are as a team,” Inannini said. “We have a lot to improve on still as the season wears on, but we’re in a good spot in being successful, coming off a tough early schedule, which has given some of our younger player’s invaluable experience.

“We’ll continue to grow, work hard in the gym and get ourselves collectively better throughout the second half of the season in preparation for WPIAL playoffs.”

