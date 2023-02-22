Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 21, 2023

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 6:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco drives past Greensburg Salem’s Ashley Smith on Jan. 5.

It’s been said that one is the loneliest number, unless you are No. 1 in the weekly Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings from last week.

One also represents the number of teams that fell out of the state rankings from last week as Bishop Shanahan was replaced by the team that beat them in a District 1 5A clash, Bayard Rustin.

Other than that, it was all quiet in the rankings this week as most teams enjoyed first-round byes in their district playoffs.

Things will heat up in the next week with district quarterfinals and semifinals coming up.

There were no changes at the top of the rankings with Cedar Cliff in 6A, Hollidaysburg in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Westmont-Hilltop in 3A, Redbank Valley in 2A and Williamsburg in A all still No. 1.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (21-0) (3) (1)

2. Upper St. Clair (19-2) (7) (3)

3. Haverford (22-0) (1) (4)

4. Easton (24-1) (11) (2)

5. Lebanon (23-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (22-0) (6) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (18-4) (12) (2)

3. South Fayette (20-2) (7) (3)

4. Cathedral Prep (19-1) (10) (4)

5. West Chester Bayard Rustin (20-4) (1) (NR)

Out: Bishop Shanahan (1)

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (21-2) (12) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (21-1) (9) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (21-1) (3) (3)

4. North Catholic (19-3) (7) (5)

5. Blackhawk (19-3) (7) (4)

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Westmont-Hilltop (21-1) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (20-2) (3) (2)

3. Dunmore (18-3) (2) (3)

4. Laurel (21-2) (7) (4)

5. Forest Hills (20-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Redbank Valley (23-1) (9) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (18-4) (10) (3)

3. Marian Catholic (22-2) (11) (2)

4. Serra Catholic (17-2) (7) (4)

5. Freedom (18-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Williamsburg (21-1) (6) (1)

2. Linville Hill Christian (16-1) (3) (2)

3. Otto-Eldred (20-2) (9) (3)

4. Meadowbrook Christian School (16-2) (4) (4)

5. Elk County Catholic (17-3) (9) (5)

Out: None