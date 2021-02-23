Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 23, 2021

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 11:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser blocks a shot by West Greene’s Jersey Wise during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

After a few quiet weeks in a row, there were plenty of changes in this week’s Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

Six teams lost and fell from the fab five, including former No. 1 Central Dauphin in 6A, Mohawk and Taylor Riverside in 3A, Keystone and Windber in 2A and Northumberland Christian School in A.

Their exits opened the door for debuts for Spring-Ford, Mercyhurst Prep, Forest Hills, South Williamsport, Columbia and Harrisburg Christian School.

There was one change at the top as Rochester replaced Bishop Guilfoyle in Class A, giving the WPIAL five top-ranked teams with North Allegheny (6A), Trinity (5), North Catholic (3A), Serra Catholic (2A) and the Rams.

Both North Allegheny and Archbishop Wood (4A) tasted defeat last week for the first time this season, but both held on to their top spot in the state.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (18-1) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (13-0) (1) (2)

3. Cumberland Valley (14-0) (3) (3)

4. Upper St. Clair (12-1) (7) (5)

5. Spring-Ford (15-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Central Dauphin (3)

Class 5A

1. Trinity (16-1) (7) (1)

2. Gettysburg (13-1) (3) (3)

3. Springfield-Delco (12-0) (1) (4)

4. Chartiers Valley (16-3) (7) (2)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (4-3) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (5-1) (12) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (15-0) (3) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (12-0) (2) (3)

4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (11-0) (1) (4)

5. Beaver (15-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (15-2) (7) (1)

2. West Catholic Prep (3-0) (12) (2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (12-1) (3) (3)

4. Mercyhurst Prep (15-0) (10) (NR)

5. Forest Hills (13-0) (6) (NR)

Out: Mohawk (7), Taylor Riverside (2)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (12-0) (7) (1)

2. Linden Hall (6-3) (3) (2)

3. South Williamsport (9-0) (4) (NR)

4. Columbia (13-3) (3) (NR)

5. Bishop McCort (10-3) (6) (4)

Out: Keystone (9), Windber (5)

Class A

1. Rochester (12-3) (7) (2)

2. Jenkintown (10-1) (1) (3)

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) (6) (1)

4. Kennedy Catholic (13-0) (10) (4)

5. Harrisburg Christian School (14-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Northumberland Christian School (4)