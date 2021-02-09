Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 9, 2021

By:

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 11:33 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Charters Valleyճ Helene Cowan (5) shoots the ball against Gateway on Jan. 18, 2021.

While the temperature outside is below freezing, the action on the court is heating up as the regular season tips off for some and is winding down for others.

Five schools dropped out of the Trib HSSN weekly girls basketball rankings, opening the door for five teams to debut.

Class 6A had the most action with Upper Dublin and idle Bethlehem Freedom falling out while Plymouth Whitemarsh and Cumberland Valley are the newest additions.

There were no changes at the top of each class as North Allegheny, Trinity, Archbishop Wood, North Catholic, Serra Catholic and Bishop Guilfoyle all remain No. 1.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (11-0) (7) (1)

2. Nazareth (6-0) (11) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (8-0) (3) (3)

4. Plymouth Whitemarsh (7-0) (1) (NR)

5. Cumberland Valley (9-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Upper Dublin (1), Bethlehem Freedom (11)

Class 5A

1. Trinity (11-1) (7) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (13-1) (7) (2)

3. Gettysburg (9-1) (3) (5)

4. Springfield-Delco (5-0) (1) (NR)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (1-1) (12) (3)

Out: Central Mountain (6)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (2-0) (12) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (11-0) (3) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (8-0) (2) (3)

4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (7-0) (1) (4)

5. Beaver (10-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (12-2) (7) (1)

2. West Catholic Prep (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (6-1) (3) (3)

4. Mohawk (12-2) (7) (4)

5. Taylor Riverside (12-1) (2) (NR)

Out: Imhotep Charter (12)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (7-0) (7) (1)

2. West Shamokin (11-0) (6) (2)

3. Linden Hall (3-3) (3) (3)

4. Keystone (11-0) (9) (5)

5. Old Forge (4-2) (2) (4)

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (7-1) (6) (1)

2. Rochester (8-3) (7) (2)

3. Jenkintown (7-1) (1) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (11-0) (10) (4)

5. Northumberland Christian School (10-2) (4) (NR)

Out: Pottsville Nativity BVM (11)