Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 27, 2021
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 12:22 AM
There may have been some shuffling going on, but the elite girls teams across the state enjoyed a successful week as no teams fell out of the weekly HSSN state rankings.
Old Forge fell in Class 2A from No. 2 to No. 5, and Mohawk and Camp Hill Trinity switched spots from No. 3 to No. 4 in Class 3A.
However, the big change was the end of The Streak. Chartiers Valley’s state record winning streak ended at 64 in a row on Saturday when the Colts lost to No. 5 Trinity, 49-42. That victory moved the Hillers up to the top spot in Class 5A and dropped the other four teams down a notch.
Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny (8-0) (7) (1)
2. Nazareth (3-0) (11) (2)
3. Central Dauphin (4-0) (3) (3)
4. Upper Dublin (5-0) (1) (4)
5. Bethlehem Freedom (0-0) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Trinity (7-1) (7) (5)
2. Chartiers Valley (7-1) (7) (1)
3. Cardinal O’Hara (0-0) (12) (3)
4. Gettysburg (7-0) (3) (4)
5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (3-1) (1) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (12) (1)
2. Delone Catholic (7-0) (3) (2)
3. Scranton Prep (2-0) (2) (3)
4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (5-0) (1) (4)
5. Beaver (6-0) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. North Catholic (7-1) (7) (1)
2. West Catholic (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Mohawk (9-1) (7) (4)
4. Camp Hill Trinity (2-1) (3) (3)
5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Linden Hall (1-1) (3) (1)
2. Serra Catholic (5-0) (7) (3)
3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-0) (7) (4)
4. West Shamokin (7-0) (6) (5)
5. Old Forge (1-1) (2) (2)
Out: None
Class A
1. Bishop Guilfoyle (3-1) (6) (1)
2. Rochester (2-3) (7) (2)
3. Jenkintown (2-1) (1) (3)
4. Kennedy Catholic (7-0) (10) (4)
5. Pottsville Nativity BVM (10-0) (11) (5)
Out: None
