Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 3, 2023

By:

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 7:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freedom’s Jules Mohrbacher battles Neumann-Goretti’s D’Ayzha Atkinson for a loose ball during the PIAA Class 3A championship game last season.

There has been a lot of change since we last met.

Last spring, Plymouth-Whitemarsh was crowned 6A champions with a perfect record. Now, in the first Trib HSSN state rankings of 2023, the District 1 Colonials are not even ranked in the Top 5.

They weren’t the only defending PIAA champion to not make the cut in the inaugural rankings in the 2022-23 season.

Neumann-Goretti in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and Northumberland Valley in A also missed out for now, but there is still plenty of roundball left. Some have moved up in class and could return to the state elite once they get settled and start racking up Ws.

The two other 2022 state champs did make the Top 5 cut. Cardinal O’Hara (5A) and Archbishop Wood (4A) are not only ranked but sit atop their classification.

Here is the first Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2022-2023. Teams are listed with overall record and district.

Class 6A

1. Abington (9-1) (1)

2. Cedar Cliff (8-0) (3)

3. Easton (9-0) (11)

4. Norwin (8-1) (7)

5. Perkiomen Valley (9-0) (1)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (5-2) (12)

2. McKeesport (8-1) (7)

3. Hollidaysburg (8-0) (6)

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (9-0) (1)

5. Pittston Area (9-0) (2)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (3-2) (12)

2. Lansdale Catholic (6-1) (12)

3. Blackhawk (7-0) (7)

4. Cathedral Prep (6-0) (10)

5. Punxsutawney (9-0) (9)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Forest Hills (7-0) (6)

2. Dunmore (6-2) (2)

3. Eastern York (6-1) (3)

4. Laurel (7-1) (7)

5. Wyomissing (8-0) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Freedom (7-1) (7)

2. Lancaster Catholic (7-0) (3)

3. Portage (10-0) (6)

4. Greensburg Central Catholic (8-2) (7)

5. Bellwood-Antis (6-1) (6)

Out: None

Class A

1. Christian School of York (8-0) (3)

2. Williamsburg (8-1) (6)

3. Christian Academy (8-0) (1)

4. Meadowbrook Christian School (4-1) (4)

5. North Clarion (6-0) (9)

Out: None