Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 16, 2021

By:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 | 11:00 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm (2) moves the ball guarded by Trinity’s Ashley Durig (11) and Kaylin Venick (2) during the Class 5A WPIAL championship game at Peters Township on March 15.

With 11 of the 12 district playoffs complete, the attention turns to the champion-only PIAA state brackets.

Select first-round games were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday with the quarterfinals taking place this weekend.

Major changes to the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings took place in Class 3A and 2A with a combined seven teams out and seven new teams in.

The changes were minimal in the other four classifications.

Also, three top-ranked teams fell out of the elite five with season-ending losses in the district playoffs. They were all WPIAL teams: Trinity in 5A, North Catholic in 3A and Serra Catholic in 2A,

Taking over those top spots and joining North Allegheny in 6A, Archbishop Wood in 4A and Rochester in A are Chartiers Valley (5A), Camp Hill Trinity (3A) and Neshannock (2A).

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (24-1) (7) (1)

2. Spring-Ford (21-0) (1) (2)

3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (17-1) (1) (3)

4. Cumberland Valley (20-1) (3) (4)

5. Nazareth (16-1) (11) (NR)

Out: Upper St. Clair (7)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (23-3) (7) (3)

2. Springfield-Delco (18-0) (1) (2)

3. Cardinal O’Hara (12-4) (12) (4)

4. Warren (22-3) (10) (5)

5. Abington Heights (13-2) (2) (NR)

Out: Trinity (7)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (13-2) (12) (1)

2. Scranton Prep (17-1) (2) (2)

3. Beaver (20-0) (7) (3)

4. Delone Catholic (19-1) (3) (4)

5. Villa Maria Academy (16-0) (10) (NR)

Out: Eastern York (3)

Class 3A

1. Camp Hill Trinity (19-1) (3) (2)

2. Forest Hills (18-0) (6) (4)

3. Fairview (20-3) (10) (NR)

4. Mohawk (17-4) (7) (NR)

5. Punxsutawney (18-0) (9) (NR)

Out: North Catholic (7), Mercyhurst Prep (10), West Catholic Prep (12)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (17-2) (7) (2)

2. Mount Carmel (16-5) (4) (NR)

3. Windber (19-1) (5) (NR)

4. Cambridge Springs (18-3) (10) (NR)

5. Holy Cross (12-4) (4) (NR)

Out: Serra Catholic (7), Bishop McCort (6), Winchester Thurston (7), Southern Columbia (4)

Class A

1. Rochester (15-3) (7) (1)

2. Jenkintown (15-1) (1) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (18-0) (10) (3)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (14-3) (6) (4)

5. Harrisburg Christian School (18-0) (3) (5)

Out: None