Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 23, 2021
By:
Tuesday, March 23, 2021 | 11:33 PM
The end is almost here. Three days and 12 games remain in the crazy 2021 high school basketball season.
Now that we’re down to the final few, you would think there would be few changes in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.
That would be accurate for the top three classes, but there were big changes in the bottom three.
All of those changes don’t really matter, though. The only focus now is on the top two teams in each class as they prepare to square off for state gold.
North Allegheny, Chartiers Valley, Archbishop Wood and Neshannock remain atop their respective classifications while Mohawk and Jenkintown join them at No. 1.
Will they still be No. 1 in next week’s final rankings?
Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny (26-1) (7) (1)
2. Spring-Ford (23-0) (1) (2)
3. Cumberland Valley (21-2) (3) (4)
4. Nazareth (17-2) (11) (5)
5. Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-2) (1) (3)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley (25-3) (7) (1)
2. Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) (12) (3)
3. Springfield-Delco (19-1) (1) (2)
4. Spring Grove (21-3) (3) (NR)
5. Abington Heights (13-3) (2) (5)
Out: Warren (10)
Class 4A
1. Archbishop Wood (15-2) (12) (1)
2. Villa Maria Academy (18-0) (10) (5)
3. Scranton Prep (18-2) (2) (2)
4. Delone Catholic (20-2) (3) (4)
5. Beaver (20-1) (7) (3)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mohawk (19-4) (7) (4)
2. West Catholic (10-4) (12) (NR)
3. Forest Hills (19-1) (6) (3)
4. Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-5) (11) (NR)
5. Camp Hill Trinity (19-2) (3) (2)
Out: Fairview (10), Punxsutawney (9)
Class 2A
1. Neshannock (19-2) (7) (1)
2. Mount Carmel (18-5) (4) (2)
3. Mahanoy Area (20-5) (11) (NR)
4. Penns Manor (18-7) (6) (NR)
5. Windber (20-2) (5) (3)
Out: Cambridge Springs (10), Holy Cross (4)
Class A
1. Jenkintown (17-1) (1) (2)
2. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-3) (6) (4)
3. Rochester (16-4) (7) (1)
4. Northumberland Christian (22-4) (4) (NR)
5. Kennedy Catholic (19-1) (10) (3)
Out: Harrisburg Christian School (3)
More Basketball• Jake DiMichele carries OLSH past Portage into state championship game
• Rochester rally comes up short in semifinal loss to Bishop Guilfoyle
• Chartiers Valley sinks Spring Grove, earns chance to defend state title
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 23, 2021: 4 more teams try to reach Hershey
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for March 22, 2021: Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings