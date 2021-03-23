Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 23, 2021

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 | 11:33 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson scores past McDowell’s Sydney Keinath and Caroline Henderson (right) during the PIAA 6A girls quarterfinals on Friday.

The end is almost here. Three days and 12 games remain in the crazy 2021 high school basketball season.

Now that we’re down to the final few, you would think there would be few changes in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

That would be accurate for the top three classes, but there were big changes in the bottom three.

All of those changes don’t really matter, though. The only focus now is on the top two teams in each class as they prepare to square off for state gold.

North Allegheny, Chartiers Valley, Archbishop Wood and Neshannock remain atop their respective classifications while Mohawk and Jenkintown join them at No. 1.

Will they still be No. 1 in next week’s final rankings?

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (26-1) (7) (1)

2. Spring-Ford (23-0) (1) (2)

3. Cumberland Valley (21-2) (3) (4)

4. Nazareth (17-2) (11) (5)

5. Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-2) (1) (3)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (25-3) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) (12) (3)

3. Springfield-Delco (19-1) (1) (2)

4. Spring Grove (21-3) (3) (NR)

5. Abington Heights (13-3) (2) (5)

Out: Warren (10)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (15-2) (12) (1)

2. Villa Maria Academy (18-0) (10) (5)

3. Scranton Prep (18-2) (2) (2)

4. Delone Catholic (20-2) (3) (4)

5. Beaver (20-1) (7) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mohawk (19-4) (7) (4)

2. West Catholic (10-4) (12) (NR)

3. Forest Hills (19-1) (6) (3)

4. Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-5) (11) (NR)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (19-2) (3) (2)

Out: Fairview (10), Punxsutawney (9)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (19-2) (7) (1)

2. Mount Carmel (18-5) (4) (2)

3. Mahanoy Area (20-5) (11) (NR)

4. Penns Manor (18-7) (6) (NR)

5. Windber (20-2) (5) (3)

Out: Cambridge Springs (10), Holy Cross (4)

Class A

1. Jenkintown (17-1) (1) (2)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-3) (6) (4)

3. Rochester (16-4) (7) (1)

4. Northumberland Christian (22-4) (4) (NR)

5. Kennedy Catholic (19-1) (10) (3)

Out: Harrisburg Christian School (3)