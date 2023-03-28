Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 27, 2023

By:

Monday, March 27, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer watches as teammates receive gold medals after the PIAA Class A championship game Friday at Giant Center in Hershey.

For the third straight year, District 12 has proven to be the epicenter of PIAA girls basketball.

Three of the six state championships crowned in Hershey last week were from District 12, which consists largely of schools from the Philadelphia Public League and the Philadelphia Catholic League.

Archbishop Carroll in Class 6A, Archbishop Wood in 5A and Lansdale Catholic in 4A from D-12 cut down the nets this season.

District 12 has now won half of the girls’ six state titles three years in a row.

The other winners were Dunmore from District 2 in 3A, Kennedy Catholic from District 10 in 2A and Union from the WPIAL in Class A.

Four of the six top-ranked teams from last week finished the job and won PIAA gold to end up No. 1 in the final poll of the season.

Class 6A

1. Archbishop Carroll (16-11) (12) (2)

2. Cedar Cliff (30-1) (3) (1)

3. Cardinal O’Hara (23-6) (12) (3)

4. Norwin (24-5) (7) (4)

5. North Allegheny (22-6) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (24-5) (12) (2)

2. South Fayette (28-3) (7) (1)

3. West Chester Bayard Rustin (27-4) (1) (3)

4. Oakland Catholic (25-5) (7) (4)

5. Cathedral Prep (23-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (28-2) (12) (1)

2. Blackhawk (26-5) (7) (2)

3. North Catholic (25-4) (7) (3)

4. Scranton Prep (24-3) (2) (4)

5. Allentown Central Catholic (26-4) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Dunmore (27-3) (2) (1)

2. River Valley (29-3) (6) (2)

3. Lancaster Catholic (26-3) (3) (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-8) (7) (4)

5. Mount Carmel (27-3) (4) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Kennedy Catholic (26-4) (10) (1)

2. Homer-Center (24-8) (6) (2)

3. Montrose (23-5) (2) (3)

4. Greensburg Central Catholic (24-6) (7) (4)

5. Shenango (24-5) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Union (23-6) (7) (1)

2. Lourdes Regional (22-8) (4) (2)

3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (23-6) (5) (3)

4. Mountain View (21-7) (2) (4)

5. Williamsburg (28-2) (6) (5)

Out: None