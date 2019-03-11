Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for week of March 10, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 8:08 PM

The Road to Hershey is open, and the fun has begun.

Only one round into the PIAA girls basketball playoffs and five teams were bounced from the Trib HSSN rankings.

Warren, Springfield-Delco, Scranton Prep, Penns Manor and Lancaster Country Day are eliminated from the postseason and out of the rankings.

There is a pair of head-to-head matchups in the second round between ranked teams, including a battle of the unbeaten as the top two teams in Class 3A collide Tuesday when St. Basil Academy faces Dunmore.

On Wednesday, No. 2 and No. 3 in Class A square off when Bishop Carroll battles Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional.

Here is the PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications for the week of March 10. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. Peters Township (26-0, 1)

2. Garnet Valley (26-1, 2)

3. North Allegheny (24-2, 3)

4. Neshaminy (23-4, 4)

5. Spring-Ford (22-4, 5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (26-0, 1)

2. Archbishop Carroll (22-5, 2)

3. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (25-4, 3)

4. Oakland Catholic (21-4, NR)

5. Southern Lehigh (24-3, NR)

Out: Warren, Springfield-Delco

Class 4A

1. Lancaster Catholic (29-0, 1)

2. Erie Villa Maria Academy (21-3, 2)

3. North Catholic (23-3, 4)

4. Bishop McDevitt (22-4, 5)

5. Bethlehem Catholic (24-4, NR)

Out: Scranton Prep

Class 3A

1. St. Basil Academy (27-0, 1)

2. Dunmore (26-0, 2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (25-2, 3)

4. Neumann-Goretti (19-8, 4)

5. Loyalsock Township (24-3, 5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Bellwood-Antis (23-3, 1)

2. Mahoney Area (24-2, 2)

3. West Middlesex (23-3, 3)

4. Bishop Canevin (22-3, 4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-4, NR)

Out: Penns Manor

Class A

1. Jenkintown (25-1, 1)

2. Bishop Carroll (18-7, 2)

3. Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional (20-6, 3)

4. Rochester (20-6, 4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (18-6, NR)

Out: Lancaster Country Day

