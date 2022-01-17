Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for Jan. 17, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 7:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Olivia Lyscik reacts during a 60-33 win over Quaker Valley in a Section 2-4A game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Montour High School.

Jenn O’Shea made the move from Fox Chapel to the Montour three years ago, taking over a girls basketball team that won only five games in 2019.

Montour won seven games two years ago, then improved to 13-10 last year while earning a berth in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals.

After improving and competing a year ago, the Spartans are proving they are ready to contend in 2022.

“We knew when we came to Montour that it would take some time to turn things around,” O’Shea said. “Our motto from the very beginning was to get better every day in practice, compete in games and trust the process. Winning will take care of itself. In addition, we have a very well-run youth program and very supportive administration. It makes a difference.

“As far as contending, 4A has a lot of tough teams: Blackhawk, Southmoreland, Knoch and Beaver to name a few. When we play the way we are capable of playing, we feel we can compete with anyone.”

Last week began for Montour with a Section 2 showdown with defending champion Beaver.

“Monday was a total team effort,” O’Shea said. “Our top 7 players all played well and contributed. Believing we could win after losing twice to them last year was also a contributing factor. Beaver is one of the best-coached teams in the WPIAL with a talented roster. It was a fun game to be a part of.”

The Spartans outscored the Bobcats 15-6 in the fourth quarter to win at home, 64-58. Junior Olivia Persinger was a difference-maker in big fourth quarter with eight points for the Spartans.

Wednesday was another section home game. Montour jumped out to a 36-13 lead by halftime and cruised to a 27-point victory over Quaker Valley.

“Our team is very unselfish. They just want to win, which I love about them,” O’Shea said. “They are a special group that gets along on and off the floor. It makes a difference. They all focus on doing their job whether it is rebounding, getting deflections, setting screens or defending the other team’s best player. You don’t get your name in the paper for doing those things, but they are just as important.”

The next night, the Spartans hit the road for their third section game of the week against New Castle.

“This was not one of our best games, but the fact that we played our third game in four nights and still won by 15 points on the road says a lot about how far we have come,” O’Shea said. “New Castle played a great game. Despite having the lead the entire game, we could not put the game away, but the players persevered and won. In years past, I am not sure we had the mental toughness to overcome things not going our way.”

The combo of senior Olivia Lyscik, junior Raegan Kadlecik and sophomore Jordyn Wolf combined for 176 points in the three wins.

“This was the first time all season we have had three players in double figures three games in a row,” O’Shea said. “Before the break, we had Olivia Persinger score in double figures as well. I think the fact we have so many players capable of scoring this year has made us better for sure. Again, I also love the fact that there is no competition for points with this group. Olivia Lyscik only had 10 points but was just as happy after the game when we won.”

This week marks the midway point in the section schedule. Montour is in second place in Section 2-4A, a game behind undefeated Blackhawk.

“We told the girls from the beginning we are not just trying to have a winning season or to make the playoffs, we want to win championships,” O’Shea said. “There has been a focus on practicing harder so that we can prepare to play against the tough competition in our section and to not be intimidated by anyone. Many of our girls play fall sports, and they went deep into the playoffs. We got a late start getting ready for the season. Everything is starting to come together now.”

The Spartans host the Cougars on Thursday.

“Blackhawk is the gold standard for girls basketball in the WPIAL,” O’Shea said. “We are trying to get to where they are.”

