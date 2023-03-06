Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 10:23 PM

In the four years before Rob Nogay was hired as girls basketball coach at his alma mater, the Union program won a total of 8 games.

Four years after Nogay took over as sideline boss, the Scotties are district champions.

Top-seeded Union captured its first WPIAL Class A girls basketball crown by defeating section foe Aquinas Academy on Saturday at Petersen Events Center, 52-35.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling for us,” Nogay said. “I couldn’t be happier for our girls. They’ve worked so hard in the offseason. Here at Union, we share athletes and they’ve had success in volleyball and won the WPIAL in softball last spring. This group of kids here are dedicated, and they work very hard.”

Union began the week by clinching the team’s first trip to a WPIAL championship game with victory over Section 3-A champion St. Joseph, 55-40.

Junior Kelly Cleaver led the way for Union with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

“Kelly’s just a player,” Nogay said. “I know what I’m going to get out of Kelly every night. Our defense feeds our offense, and when Kelly’s getting at it defensively and we have her on top in our press and she’s hitting the glass, that helps her to get going offensively.

“We were outsized against St. Joe’s, and we talk about doing the little things, the fundamental things in basketball like boxing out, and Kelly’s willing to do that stuff. A tremendous effort from her.”

The Scotties defense came out storming against St. Joe’s as the blue and white built a 19-0 lead before the Spartans finally got on the scoreboard.

Sophomore Kylie Fruehstorfer scored 16 points for Union.

There would be no great start for Union in the Class A finals against Aquinas Academy as the Scotties led after one quarter 6-4. Union shot 9% from the field in the opening eight minutes.

“Shots weren’t falling for either team early on, Nogay said. “When we came out of the tunnel, there were some butterflies there for sure, and that’s expected. We were confident going in, but we expected them to give us a game.”

The score was 29-29 after three quarters before the Scotties dominated in the fourth.

A 10-0 run to start the quarter for Union turned into a 23-6 scoring advantage in the final frame.

This time, Fruehstorfer led the way for the Scotties with 20 points. Cleaver added 14 points, and senior Zoe Lepri added 10 points.

“Kylie’s gotten better every game,” Nogay said. “Kylie got pressed in pretty quickly when we lost Elise Booker, who was our senior point guard who tore her ACL in the first scrimmage of the year, and Kylie’s role changed significantly. She became our starting point guard and basically became the starting quarterback of our team. Throughout the year, she’s done an unbelievable job. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Union (18-6) has won 12 games in a row as it heads into the PIAA tournament.

The Scotties got a taste of the state playoffs a year ago and reached the quarterfinals on the Road to Hershey.

Union defeated Farrell from District 10, 42-33, and Elk County Catholic from District 9, 38-35, in the first two rounds a year ago. It lost to District 9 Portage in the quarterfinals 32-27.

“We’re going to give them a couple of days off and let them soak it in, let them enjoy it. We have to let them enjoy it. My plan is to get back at it on Tuesday, try to get a scrimmage in and move on from there.”

Union will be home for the first round Saturday when it faces Clarion (11-14) at 2 p.m.

“It’s a great time to be a Union Scotties fan, that’s for sure,” Nogay said. “These student-athletes, there’s multi-talented kids here. They produce in the classroom, they produce on the field and on the court. We couldn’t be happier with this group of kids and the community support we receive. It’s a fun time to be from Union.”

