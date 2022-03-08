Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 | 7:23 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin celebrates beating Aquinas Academy in the WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship game Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

In each of its five previous WPIAL girls basketball championship runs since 2013, Bishop Canevin had high expectations, with teams that were always seeded in the top four.

That was not the case this season, as few people outside of the Crusaders locker room thought a sixth district crown in the last 10 years was in the cards.

“We knew from the summer that we had a great group of girls that were going to work hard and wanted to improve from last year,” Bishop Canevin first-year coach Maddie Bazelak said. “At the end of January, we had a run of some great games and I felt like the girls really started to pull together and play as a team. They trusted the coaches and believed in themselves and each other. It doesn’t matter how talented you are if you don’t believe you can win.”

Bishop Canevin finished in third place in Section 1-A, had a 13-9 overall record and was No. 7 seed in a 12-team postseason tournament.

“We knew that our record didn’t necessarily reflect the talent of our team,” Bazelak said. “We told the girls that going into playoffs everyone is 0-0 and it came down to whoever wanted it more. During the middle of the West Greene game, I really saw the confidence and desire to win turn to a new level.”

The Crusaders rolled past Avella in the first round before upsetting No. 2 seed West Greene, 67-63, in the quarterfinals.

Bishop Canevin was the underdog again in the semifinals when it faced No. 3 seed Union for the third time. The Scotties won the two regular season meetings by a combined 42 points.

“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Bazelak said. “After the second time we played them and it being a close game, I think the girls knew we could compete and win if we saw them again. We wanted the girls to be prepared and gave them plenty of details for the game, and then it was up to the girls to go out and execute, which they did.

“We hit some shots early in the game and gained momentum. You could tell the girls were 100% locked in and were going to keep the momentum all game and leave it all on the court.”

Junior Ashley Lippold scored 19 points as the Crusaders advanced to the finals with a 49-43 victory.

It was then a battle of the Crusaders as Bishop Canevin faced No. 4 seed Aquinas Academy in the title game Saturday morning.

“I think the girls were confident going into the game,” Bazelak said. “They knew they could win and they wanted to win.”

Up by four points after the first quarter, Bishop Canevin took control by outscoring Aquinas 14-8 in the second quarter for a double-digit halftime lead. BC pulled away in the second half to a 59-40 win.

Four players led the way with 13 points each for Bishop Canevin. Lippold was joined by fellow juniors Josie Bochicchio, Mackenzie Huet and freshman Rachel Boehm.

“That’s what makes us special,” Bazelak said. “We have so many players that can all step up and score for us. I’ve been telling that to the girls all year. Throughout the year, it may have been one or two girls scoring the majority of the points in a given game, but our full offensive balance was on display on Saturday morning, which made it extra special. They share the ball and trust each other.”

Could there be more gold on the horizon? Bishop Canevin opens up the 2022 PIAA girls basketball playoffs Wednesday at home against DuBois Central Catholic, and Bazelak said the Crusaders will be ready.

“We are so excited about the win and celebrated this weekend, but we will be back to work in the gym on Monday to prepare for the state playoffs,” she said.

