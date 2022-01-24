Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for week ending Jan. 23, 2022

By:

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 8:56 PM

When Dave Sarra, the former football and boys basketball coach at Waynesburg Central, took over as the girls basketball coach four years ago, he began the process of improving a program that finished the 2017 season with a record of 1-21.

Last year, the team finished with a winning record at 13-6 and picked up a postseason victory, reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals.

The Raiders are now hoping to take another step on the Turnaround Train as they sit in second place in Section 2-3A, one game behind front running South Park.

“I am extremely proud of our four seniors,” Sarra said. “They are all great kids and good students who will have a bright future. They practice and play extremely hard and are excellent role models. They are dedicated and have put in a lot of time into developing their skills. Three of the four have been playing together since third grade. Each of the four has a unique talent that contributes to the team.”

After being snowed out on Monday, Waynesburg Central hosted Brownsville on Tuesday in a battle for second place in the section.

The Raiders kept Emma Seto of the Falcons to 14 points, seven below her average as Waynesburg Central won big, 62-29.

“I told the girls to let your defense dictate your offense,” Sarra said. “If you out-hustle your opponent you will be in a good position to win the game.”

Two days later, the Raiders were home again, this time against a struggling Bentworth team.

“There was no letdown against Bentworth,” Sarra said. “Bentworth is a team that is improving every time we play them. The girls came out fast and opened up a big lead.”

In both victories, sophomore Kayley Rohanna led Waynesburg Central in scoring. She scored 23 points against the Falcons and 20 points in the triumph over the Bearcats.

“Kaley is a sophomore leader with a high basketball IQ,” Sarra said. “She is equally good on offense and defense. She can score penetrating to the basket or shooting from the perimeter. Her effort and intensity on the court stands out when you watch her play.”

Rohanna, whose cousin Rachel was a pro golfer and a WPIAL Hall of Famer, is averaging over 16 points per game.

While Rohanna led the way for Waynesburg Central in their two victories last week, Coach Sarra said major contributions are coming from other Raiders on the winning ark.

“Clara Paige Miller has been our leading scorer and rebounder since her freshman year,” he said. “Nina Sarra has been a four-year starter that is a solid defender and good penetrator and 3-point shooter. Brenna Benke is our best defender and always guards the opponent’s best guard and never stops hustling. Emily Bennet has overcome two surgeries to be a solid contributor. We have a good mix of seniors and sophomores that have contributed to our success so far this season.”

Waynesburg Central has won four straight games, improving to 10-3 for the season. It will begin a new week on Monday by hosting the first-place Eagles.

In the first meeting, South Park (11-2) cruised to a 66-45 victory over Waynesburg Central.

“We need to play our game, not their game,” Sarra said. “They are a good team that pressures well. We have to be disciplined and be better on defense.”

2022 Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Teams of the Week

Week 4 – Montour Spartans

Week 3 – Trinity Hillers

Week 2 – Union Scotties

Week 1 – Blackhawk Cougars

Tags: Waynesburg