Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for week ending Jan. 24, 2021

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 10:34 PM

Last week was a busy one for defending WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball champion Mohawk.

The Warriors first had to visit an undefeated section rival, then hit the road in a classic trap game against another section foe, then conclude in a nonsection game against the top team in Class A.

The Warriors cleared all three hurdles impressively and now prepare for another week with a showdown against the No. 1 team in Class 3A looming.

“I have been very happy with the unselfishness of the group,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “Our senior class has been playing together since elementary school and are great friends. They truly care about one another and each other’s success.”

After ending the previous week with their first loss of the season against District 10 power Villa Maria Academy, Mohawk handed Laurel its first loss of the year with an impressive finish in a 62-51 road win.

“We outscored Laurel, 27-11, in the fourth quarter,” O’Lare said. “Nadia (Lape) and Hannah (McDanel) hit a few big shots to start the fourth quarter which allowed us to set up our press and get us going.”

On Thursday, the Warriors headed to Ellwood City to face a Wolverines team that is now 1-3 after falling to Mohawk by 29 points.

“We have a veteran team that loves to play and compete, so getting up for any game is easy for this group,” O’Lare said. “We always talk about second and third effort plays within a defensive possession. With three or four games a week, we have used that same mantra to attack our season schedule.”

A day later, it was champion vs. champion as Mohawk hosted two-time defending district Class A champion Rochester. The Warriors prevailed with an impressive 60-40 triumph.

“We knew Rochester is a very good team and it would take a great effort to beat them,” O’Lare said. “We got out to a 10-0 lead to start the game and played very well defensively throughout. It was our best defensive game to this point.”

The Warriors have been very offensive this season in building an 8-1 overall record. Mohawk has the best offense in Class 3A and the fourth best points per game average in the entire WPIAL.

“We play very fast, and have a system in place to play to their strengths,” O’Lare said. “Our team is full of very good athletes that can really shoot the basketball. They know where each other are on the court and are a very unselfish group.”

Leading the way on any given night is a trio of talented senior guards in 5-foot-8, Paige Julian, 5-8 Hannah McDanel and 5-5 Nadia Lape. Julian is averaging 24 points, McDanel 19 and Lape 17.

“We also get great all-around contributions from Jordan Radmysnki and Abby Shoaff as well,” O’Lare said.

While the offense has been consistently strong, O’Lare said he likes to see his team improve without the basketball.

“We still need to get better defensively. We are showing signs of being a good defensive team at times, but we need to be more consistent.”

Mohawk will host Beaver Falls (1-2, 2-3) in a Section 1-3A game Monday before the big showdown Thursday in the Trib HSSN girls basketball Game of the Week at No. 1 North Catholic.

“With covid-19 and the possibility of schedules being changed at any moment, we are truly taking it one game at a time,” O’Lare said. “That’s not just coach speak either. We are just focused on BF on Monday for now. But we will be ready for North Catholic, when the time comes.”

