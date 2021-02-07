Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week — Week 4

Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 4:48 PM

In a season in which half of their section games likely won’t be played because of the mask rule, Upper St. Clair has had to fill in the blanks, trying to find tough competition outside of what is historically a rigorous section.

Last week, the Panthers faced two ranked opponents — one section, one non-section — and prevailed in both to continue their winning ways.

“Playing tough competition at this time of the season is important because our team needs tested,” coach Pete Serio said. “We began this year with season-ending injuries to two returning starters and another girl who was expected to be one of the first off the bench.

“This team has responded with high energy and great chemistry. Players who may not have been counted on as much are getting the job done. We have grown as this season has progressed. I’m not sure we would have won these past two games a month or so ago. These last two wins have been great for our confidence.”

Until this week, Upper St. Clair had defeated Canon-McMillan twice in their only two section games.

Because of the mask policy, Panthers’ games against Mt. Lebanon, Baldwin, Peters Township and Hempfield likely won’t be played.

On Monday, though, another section power came a knocking for a battle of Class 6A top-five teams. Coming down to the wire, Upper St. Clair edged Bethel Park, 49-47.

“Being able to win the Bethel game is something that gives these players positive feedback from their hard work,” Serio said. “I believe USC has not beaten Bethel in the last six or seven years. Bethel is an elite program with an elite coach.”

Indeed it was the Panthers’ first win over the Black Hawks since December 2014.

Sophomore Kate Robbins led Upper St. Clair with 13 points, and junior Paige Dellicarri added 12 points.

On Thursday, one of the top teams in Class 5A, South Fayette, filled the schedule void left by the Peters Township postponement. The Panthers handed the Lions only their third loss of the season 54-47.

“South Fayette is a very talented team, a team I think can make a run in the playoffs,” Serio said. “We were down nine at the half. In the second half, we were able to get the ball inside to Kate Robbins, who finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds. (Sophomore) Sam Prunzik, Paige Dellicarri and (junior) Molly James also made some important 3s. It was a total team effort.”

Upper St. Clair surprised many by the success it had last year with a lineup made up of mostly freshman and sophomores. The Panthers finished 18-9 and lost by 12 points to eventual champion North Allegheny in the 6A semifinals.

Serio said a couple of seniors have stepped up to provide leadership for what is still a young Panthers squad.

“We are a pretty young team. We have a couple seniors in Alex Prunzik and Abby John who have been key leaders. The kids believe in each other, and they really root for one another.”

In the second game of the season, Upper St. Clair lost to North Allegheny by 24 points. However, the young Panthers have won seven straight since and are ranked No. 2 behind NA in the highest classification.

What is Serio looking for down the stretch and into the postseason from his team?

“Hopefully, over the next couple weeks, we can continue to improve and continue to play with confidence. We may be getting (sophomore) Ava Keating back this week, and that will be a big boast for the team. (Class) 6A is strong, and if you don’t improve as the year goes on, you will find yourself exiting the playoffs early.”

