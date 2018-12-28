Trib HSSN girls bowler of the week: Woodland Hills’ Johnna Hill

By: Michael Love

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 5:06 PM

Defending WPIBL champion and state qualifier Johnna Hill entered her junior year hoping to remain at the top of the heap in the league, and she has posted one of the top averages through four weeks of section play.

Hill fronts the East section with a 205 average over 12 games bowled. She has posted season-bests of a 221 game and a 649 series.

She hopes to hold off the challenge for the top spot from Plum junior Shannon Small (second, 202.44).

Hill recorded a 187, 200 and 188 for a 575 series in her most recent outing to help the Wolverines start 3-1.

She posted game scores of 244, 245 and 200 for a 689 series to claim the 2018 WPIBL girls singles championship.

Hill then took 10th at the Western Regional tournament and was one of 12 from the event to advance to states.

She posted a six-game series high of 234 in the first game at the state championships and went on to take 10th overall. It was her first appearance at states after missing out on the tournament as a freshman.

