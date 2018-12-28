Trib HSSN girls swimmer of the week: Butler’s Laura Goettler

By: Michael Love

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 8:48 PM

Laura Goettler is going for a title three-peat at WPIAL swimming championships in both the girls Class AAA 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

The Butler junior also hopes to capture state gold after finishing runner-up in the 100 breast last March at Bucknell University and adding a third-place finish in the 200 IM.

Goettler’s mission for this season also is to lower the school record times she owns in both the 200 IM and 100 breast.

“She’s ready to go,” Butler coach Dave Bocci said. “She is looking for that state title. She isn’t going to take anyone by surprise any longer. We know there are several great swimmers in her events, including a couple of freshmen, who she should have some great swims against.”

Goettler took care of her qualifying marks in both events in the opening meet against Indiana.

“She had a shot at winning a state title last year, and she came close,” Bocci said. “Those added experiences hopefully will be the difference this year and into her senior year.”

Goettler competed at the Phillips 66 Senior Nationals meet in late July and qualified in the top 24 in the 200-meter breaststroke. She finished 21st overall with a time of 2:29.38.

“It was a really good swim for her,” Bocci said. “It’s the fastest meet in the country. It’s the Super Bowl of swimming. To be in that select company is impressive. It was pretty exciting.”

Goettler was one of three 2002 birth-year swimmers in the field of 64, and only two were younger.

Bocci said the long-course meters meet set the table for the next two years leading up to the Olympic trials in June 2020.

“Laura’s a pure swimmer, and in between the flags, she has a great stroke,” Bocci said. “Long course meters is a lot of swimming as opposed to dynamic starts and turns and using walls and under water. Meters is really her game.”

