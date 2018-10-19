Trib HSSN goes on the record with Jeannette’s Melik Gordon

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 8:33 PM

The TribLive High School Sports Network recently asked more than 30 football players to answer questions, that … well, weren’t about X’s and O’s of the game.

We wanted to find out more about the person, more so than the player.

The players were asked such things as their “favorite pregame meal,’’ the “best nickname on the team,’’ and their “favorite superhero.’’

These interviews will run during the regular season on the Trib HSSN.

Here’s a look at Jeannette’s Melik Gordon .

Tags: Jeannette