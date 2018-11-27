Trib HSSN high school football power rankings: Week 14

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, November 26, 2018 | 10:39 PM

Every Tuesday during the 2018 WPIAL football season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases our weekly power rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

This is the final week of the hit sensation, where talk of classification and boundaries are not reality and the strength of the overall team is considered whether there are 71 or 17 players on the roster.

If you want reality moving forward, focus on our Trib HSSN weekly Top 5, wisely assembled each week by Chris Harlan.

However in my imaginary bubble, size does not matter.

In our final football season power rankings, we salute the 2018 WPIAL champions. None of them were perfect (well, Penn Hills is undefeated), but all of them overcame adversity to make this a golden season and they will be remembered as champions.

Here are the finals rankings heading into Week 14:

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team – Overall record – Last week’s ranking – Next

1. Penn Hills (14-0, 1) vs. Archbishop Wood on Friday

2. Pine-Richland (11-2, 2) vs. St. Joe’s Prep on Saturday

3. Aliquippa (12-1, 3) vs. Sharon on Saturday

4. South Fayette (12-2, 4) season over

5. Steel Valley (12-1, 6) vs. Wilmington on Friday

6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-1, 8) vs. Farrell on Friday

Out: West Allegheny, South Side Beaver