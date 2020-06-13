Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinal results for Friday, June 12

By:

Saturday, June 13, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Friday, June 12 in the quarterfinals of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

A couple of three-sport high school athletes squared off, and the Ivy League football player came back to stun the major league baseball player. Luke Hagy of Mt. Lebanon came back to knock off Neil Walker of Pine-Richland.

Hagy earned 54% of the votes.

The margin of victory was the closest in the boys’ bracket since the first round. It also marked quite a turnaround as Hagy was down big early on before pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in this entire event.

Hagy now advances to the Final Four in the boys’ bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday, June 16.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The final quarterfinals matchup in the girls’ bracket is Monday. Voting ends for Rachel Martindale vs. Nikki Doria at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Pine-Richland