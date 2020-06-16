Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinal results for Monday, June 15

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Monday, June 15 in the final quarterfinals match of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

The perfect record by the South Park alum duo is no more. The tandem of Maura Huwalt and Nikki Doria were a perfect 7-0 combined until Monday’s results. Hope of an Eagles invasion into the Final Four were clipped a bit when Rachel Martindale of North Allegheny held on to defeat Doria of South Park

Martindale earned 54% of the votes.

The vote total in this final quarterfinal match was the second highest of the 28 girls’ bracket matches to date and gives a big school presence to the girls Final Four, which already had three athletes from smaller WPIAL schools.

Martindale now advances to the Final Four in the girls’ bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one semifinals matchup every weekday, alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the week. The first semifinals contest in the boys’ bracket is Tuesday. Voting ends for A.Q. Shipley vs. Tyler Boyd at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Check out updated brackets here.

