Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals results for Wednesday, June 10

Thursday, June 11, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Wednesday, June 10 in the quarterfinals of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

The red hot former Plum kicker finally had his punt blocked. After knocking off fellow NFL players Aaron Donald of Penn Hills and Steve Breaston of Woodland Hills, Pat McAfee’s attempt to reach the Best of the WPIAL semifinals sailed wide right, as was he defeated by Tyler Boyd of Clairton.

Boyd earned 64% of the votes.

The margin of victory keeps shrinking with each win, but Boyd is doing in this event what he did for the Bears in high school … win. He picked up 76% of the votes in a first-round win over Justin King of Gateway and had 71% of the votes in his second-round win over Ayden Owens of North Allegheny.

Boyd now advances to the Final Four in the boys’ bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday, June 16.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The next quarterfinals matchup in the girls’ bracket is Thursday. Voting ends for Jess Strom vs. Maura Huwalt at 9 a.m. Friday.

