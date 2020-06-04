Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals: Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette vs. A.Q. Shipley, Moon

Thursday, June 4, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review file Jeannette’s Terrelle Pryor vs. Moon’s A.Q. Shipley

Over the course of the next few weeks, June Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, June Madness will have one matchup each day with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Here is the contest for the boys. Round 3, Day 1:

Terrelle Pryor vs. A.Q. Shipley is an east vs. west matchup that once again features the quarterback facing the center. These two have been dominant in two wins and have garnered two of the three highest percent votes in the boys bracket through two rounds.

Terrelle Pryor — Jeannette Class of 2008

(Football, basketball)

• Defeated Lance Jeter of Beaver Falls in the second round, 78-22%.

• Defeated Tre Tipton of Apollo-Ridge in the first round, 75-25%.

• 2007 Tribune-Review football player of the year, USA Today Player of the Year, Parade All-American Player of the Year and Maxwell Award winner.

• 2008 Tribune-Review basketball player of the year.

• First Pennsylvania player to pass and run for over 4,000 career yards.

• Helped lead the Jayhawks to back-to-back WPIAL football championships in 2007-08 and a district basketball crown in 2008.

• Jeannette was a perfect 16-0 in Pryor’s senior season, including a PIAA championship.

• Scored 2,285 career points for the Jayhawks basketball team, which made him a top 10 scorer in WPIAL history at the time.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2017.

• Played college football as a quarterback at Ohio State and has played for nine NFL teams, including Oakland, Seattle, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Washington, New York Jets and Jacksonville as a quarterback and a wide receiver.

Allan Quay Shipley — Moon Class of 2004

(Football, basketball, wrestling)

• Defeated Phil Jurkovec of Pine-Richland in the second round, 81-19%.

• Defeated Adam DiMichele of Sto-Rox in the first round, 65-35%.

• 2004 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 all-star.

• Four-year starter for Moon at center and also saw action at tackle.

• Helped Moon qualify for the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs all four years as the Tigers reached the quarterfinals in his sophomore season and made trips to the semifinals in his junior and senior seasons.

• In his senior year, Moon finished 10-2 overall and won nine in a row before falling to Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals.

• Three-year starter at center/forward for the Moon basketball team.

• Helped Moon to a 29-3 record his senior year in basketball as the Tigers beat Knoch to win the WPIAL Class AAA championship and Holy Ghost Prep to win PIAA gold three weeks later.

• Member of the Moon wrestling team for one year as a heavyweight and in his first varsity match, pinned the defending state champion.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2018.

• Played college football at Penn State and has played in the NFL as an offensive lineman for Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Baltimore and Arizona.

