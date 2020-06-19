Trib HSSN June Madness semifinal results for Thursday, June 18

Friday, June 19, 2020 | 12:28 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Thursday, June 18 in the third semifinals match of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

It was not by decision, but rather a decisive pin that Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional defeated Luke Hagy of Mt. Lebanon.

The bracket’s lone wrestler jumped out to an early lead, but when the three-sport star got close midway through the voting, Lee’s supporters made the final tally a landslide win.

Lee garnered 86% of the votes.

There were a record number of votes cast in this Final Four match, as the total nearly doubled the previous high for the entire event.

Lee now advances to the championship match in the boys’ bracket to face Tyler Boyd. The Best of the Century championships are Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one semifinals matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the week. The final semifinals contest in the girls’ bracket is Friday. Voting ends for Amani Johnson of East Allegheny vs. Rachel Martindale of North Allegheny at 9 a.m. Saturday.

