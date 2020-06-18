Trib HSSN June Madness semifinals: Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional vs. Luke Hagy, Mt. Lebanon

Thursday, June 18, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review file Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee vs. Mt. Lebanon’s Luke Hagy

Over the course of the next week, June Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alumni. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, June Madness will have one matchup each day with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and running through 9 a.m. Friday, vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this semifinals contest.

Check the HSSN website at noon Thursday for the final results.

Here is the contest for the boys. Round 4, Day 3:

Spencer Lee vs. Luke Hagy is a battle between the one-sport superstar and the three-sport star as east battles south. Lee has quite the resume through three rounds with convincing victories over three NFL players. Hagy has knocked off two NFL players and a current MLB player to reach the final four.

Spencer Lee — Franklin Regional Class of 2017

(Wrestling)

• Defeated Malik Hooker of New Castle in the quarterfinals, 71-29%.

• Defeated Darrelle Revis of Aliquippa in the second round, 68-32%.

• Defeated Montae Nicholson of Gateway in the first round, 71-29%.

• Four-time WPIAL individual wrestling champion at 113 pounds as a freshman, 120 pounds as a sophomore and junior and 126 pounds as a senior.

• Three-time PIAA individual wrestling champion at 113 pounds as a freshman and 120 pounds as a sophomore and junior.

• Three-time national cadet and junior world champion at 50 kilograms as a sophomore, junior and senior.

• Ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the country all four years in three different weight classes.

• Undefeated in his scholastic career until a late takedown by future college teammate Austin DeSanto cost him in a 6-5 loss in the state finals his senior year.

• Finished his high school wrestling career with a record of 144-1.

• A breakdown of Lee’s four year record: 49-0 as a freshman, 48-0 as a sophomore, 12-0 as a junior and 35-1 as a senior.

• Helped Franklin Regional win back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA team wrestling championships in 2014 and 2015, his freshman and sophomore seasons.

• Lee wrestles in college at Iowa.

Luke Hagy — Mt. Lebanon Class of 2012

(Football, basketball, baseball)

• Defeated Neil Walker of Pine-Richland in the quarterfinals, 54-46%.

• Defeated Sean Lee of Upper St. Clair in the second round, 55-45%.

• Defeated Ryan Mundy of Woodland Hills in the first round, 63-37%.

• Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 football all-star in 2011 and Terrific 10 basketball all-star in 2012.

• Four-year starter in basketball and a three-year starter in both football and baseball. He was also the captain of those three teams a combined seven times, three years in basketball and two each in football and baseball.

• As a senior, Hagy was named the Army Iron Man of the Year for Pennsylvania has the state’s best two-way football player.

• Became the school’s all-time leading rusher by gaining 4,795 yards and scoring 72 career touchdowns. His rushing total at the time was the third highest in WPIAL Class AAAA history.

• As a senior, Hagy rushed for 1,907 yards, had 2,125 all-purpose yards, scored 25 touchdowns and on defense, he registered 81 tackles, broke up 11 passes and had three interceptions as Mt. Lebanon finished 7-4 after a loss to Central Catholic in the district quarterfinals.

• In his junior season, Hagy rushed for 1,981 and scored 29 touchdowns for a Mt. Lebanon team that was 10-0 before losing to Woodland Hills, 29-22, in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

• In basketball, Hagy set the school record for assists with 486 and steals with 380 and helped Mt. Lebanon reach the PIAA Class AAAA championship game his junior season, where the Blue Devils lost to Chester.

• In baseball, Hagy was a two-time all-section player who hit .451 as a junior and batted .370 as a senior in helping Mt. Lebanon reach the WPIAL AAAA championship game, where it lost to Seneca Valley, 5-3.

• Played college football as a running back at Cornell.

