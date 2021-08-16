Trib HSSN launches Standout, a social media platform to highlight high school athletes

Monday, August 16, 2021 | 11:30 AM

Let hype season begin!

Standout, a digital media brand dedicated to providing a positive, encouraging social media platform to highlight individual athletes through short-form, accessible content, launches today.

Standout is brought to you by the folks behind TribLIVE High School Sports Network.

It will serve as a social media meeting place for high school athletes and fans throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Check it on Twitter: @TribStandout

And on Instagram: tribstandout

Our social media feeds will be packed with game highlights, video series featuring guest athletes, plus the video clips submitted by the athletes themselves.

Have a video clip of a standout athletic moment? Share it with Standout.

Encourage athletes to follow us and then share video clips of their standout athletic moments.

With the Name Image Likeness (NIL) changes taking place in the NCAA for 2021, there will be increased attention on amateur athletes. High school athletes will be more eager to build their personal brands and garner more attention. Standout will provide a reputable, safe platform to do so.

Trib HSSN, the official streaming network of WPIAL, will continue to serve as your home for high school sports by bringing you free, live broadcasts, the latest news, plus game recaps, previews and feature articles from our seasoned sports reporters, along with up-to-date scores, stats, standings and more.

