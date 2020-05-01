Trib HSSN May Madness: Amanda Kalin, Pine-Richland vs. Madison Wiltrout, Connellsville

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Here is the contest for the girls:

Round 1, Day 1:

Amanda Kalin vs. Madison Wiltrout is a matchup of the versatile three-sport Kalin against the power of the record-setting Wiltrout in a battle of 2017 grads.

Amanda Kalin – Pine-Richland Class of 2017

(Basketball, soccer, track and field)

• 2017 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review athlete of the year

• Pennsylvania Sports Writers first team all-state in basketball

• PIAA Class 6A Player of the Year in 2017

• Averaged over 23 points per game as a senior as the Rams finished 21-2

• Scored 21 goals in helping the Rams to a 13-5-2 record and a berth in the district quarterfinals

• In her senior year and her first season on the Pine-Richland track team, finished second in the WPIAL Class AAA 800 and ended up in fourth place in the PIAA Class AAA 800

• Plays college basketball at Duquesne

Madison Wiltrout – Connellsville Class of 2017

(Track and field, basketball)

• 2016 and 2017 Pennsylvania Gatorade player of the year

• 3-time high school all-American in javelin

• 4-time WPIAL and PIAA javelin champion

• 2017 Penn Relays javelin champion and third place in the USA track and field junior outdoor championships

• Set the WPIAL, PIAA and national high school javelin record with a throw of 185-8 at a WPIAL qualifier. Also has the second-longest throw of 182-8 at the PIAA finals

• Was the point guard for the Falcons basketball team for four years

• Throws javelin for the track and field team at North Carolina

