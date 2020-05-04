Trib HSSN May Madness: Darrelle Revis, Aliquippa vs. M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa

By:

Monday, May 4, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Darrelle Revis vs. Aliquippa’s M.J. Devonshire

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday and running through 9 a.m. Tuesday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this first-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Tuesday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the boys; Round 1, Day 2:

Darrelle Revis vs. M.J. Devonshire is a battle of the Quips. This head-to-head matchup features two of the four former Aliquippa players in our bracket, the most of any district school in the May Madness competition.

Darrelle Revis — Aliquippa Class of 2004

(Football, basketball, track)

• 2003 Pittsburgh Tribune Review football player of the year, Associated Press Pennsylvania Class AA football player of the year.

• Played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Quips as a senior to go along with his duties as a cornerback on defense and kick returner on special teams.

• Revis registered 1,637 total yards as he helped lead Aliquippa to a WPIAL and PIAA football championship his senior season in 2003.

• In his three years of basketball at Aliquippa, Revis led the team in scoring his junior and senior seasons and scored more than 1,700 points for his career as he helped lead the Quips to back-to-back WPIAL basketball championships in 2003 and ‘04.

• In 2004, Revis was part of the Quips’ 400-meter relay team that won WPIAL gold and finished third in the PIAA.

• The high school legacy for Revis was cemented in December of 2003 in a span of 48 hours. On Sunday, he rushed for three touchdowns returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown, scored again on a 69-yard blocked field goal return, and had an interception and five tackles in the Quips’ 32-27 win over Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class AA football championship game. He then scored 35 points in a basketball section-opening win over rival Beaver Falls on Tuesday.

• Will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2021.

• Revis played college football as a cornerback and returner at Pitt and played in 145 NFL games for the New York Jets, New England, Tampa Bay and Kansas City.

Marlin Jr. Devonshire — Aliquippa Class of 2019

(Football, basketball, track & field)

• 2019 Trib HSSN athlete of the year.

• Devonshire was a key player in helping the Quips winning the 2018 WPIAL and PIAA football championships.

• On offense in his senior year, Devonshire had 27 receptions for an average of more than 21 yards per catch, rushed for 327 yards and scored a total of 24 touchdowns as the Quips finished 14-1.

• On defense, Devonshire also dominated with eight interceptions, including three in a 35-0 whitewash of Middletown in the PIAA championship game.

• Devonshire really shined on special teams with eight kickoff or punt returns for touchdowns, one short of the national high school record. He also had five returns for touchdowns that were wiped away by penalty.

• In basketball, Devonshire averaged more than 17 points his senior year in leading the Quips to the WPIAL Final Four and the PIAA second round.

• He won two PIAA track championships his senior year, claiming gold in the 100- and 200-meter races.

• Devonshire is playing college football as a cornerback at Kentucky.

Tags: Aliquippa