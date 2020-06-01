Trib HSSN May Madness: Darrelle Revis, Aliquippa vs. Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional

By:

Monday, June 1, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Darrelle Revis vs. Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys’ and girls’ bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday and running through 9 a.m. Tuesday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this second-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Tuesday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the boys; Round 2, Day 6:

Darrelle Revis vs. Spencer Lee is a battle of west vs. east and a matchup of one athlete who excelled on the gridiron, the hardcourt and the track against an athlete who was golden on the mat.

Darrelle Revis — Aliquippa Class of 2004

(Football, basketball, track and field)

• Defeated fellow Aliquippa alum M.J. Devonshire in the most lopsided first round matchup, 89%-11%.

• 2003 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review football player of the year, Associated Press Pennsylvania Class AA football player of the year.

• Played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Quips as a senior to go along with his duties as a cornerback on defense and kick returner on special teams.

• Revis registered 1,637 total yards as he helped lead Aliquippa to a WPIAL and PIAA football championship his senior season in 2003.

• In his three years of basketball at Aliquippa, Revis led the team in scoring his junior and senior seasons and scored more than 1,700 points for his career as he helped lead the Quips to back-to-back WPIAL basketball championships in 2003 and 2004.

• In 2004, Revis was part of the Quips’ 400-meter relay team that won WPIAL gold and finished third in the PIAA.

• The high school legacy for Revis was cemented in December of 2003 in a span of 48 hours. On Sunday, he rushed for three touchdowns, returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown, scored again on a 69-yard blocked field goal return, had an interception and five tackles in the Quips’ 32-27 win over Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class AA football championship game. He then scored 35 points in a basketball section-opening win over rival Beaver Falls on Tuesday.

• Will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2021.

• Revis played college football as a cornerback and returner at Pitt and played in 145 NFL games for the New York Jets, New England, Tampa Bay and Kansas City.

Spencer Lee — Franklin Regional Class of 2017

(Wrestling)

• Defeated Montae Nicholson of Gateway in the first round, 71%-29%.

• Four-time WPIAL individual wrestling champion at 113 pounds as a freshman, 120 pounds as a sophomore and junior and 126 pounds as a senior.

• Three-time PIAA individual wrestling champion at 113 pounds as a freshman and 120 pounds as a sophomore and junior.

• Three-time national cadet and junior world champion at 50 kilograms as a sophomore, junior and senior.

• Lee was ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the country all four years in three different weight classes.

• He was undefeated in his scholastic career until a late takedown by future college teammate Austin DeSanto cost him in a 6-5 loss.

• Lee finished his high school wrestling career with a record of 144-1.

• A breakdown of Lee’s four-year record: 49-0 as a freshman, 48-0 as a sophomore, 12-0 as a junior and 35-1 as a senior.

• He helped Franklin Regional win back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA team wrestling championships in 2014 and 2015, his freshman and sophomore seasons.

• Lee wrestles in college at Iowa.

Tags: Aliquippa, Franklin Regional