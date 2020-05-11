Trib HSSN May Madness: Devin Wilson, Montour vs. Jordan Geist, Knoch

Tribune-Review Montour’s Devin Wilson vs. Knoch’s Jordan Geist

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday and running through 9 a.m. Tuesday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this first-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Tuesday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the boys; Round 1, Day 7:

Devin Wilson vs. Jordan Geist is a matchup of one of the most electrifying district athletes this century against one of the most powerful.

Devin Wilson — Montour Class of 2013

(Basketball, football)

• 2013 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review male athlete of the year.

• 2012 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 in football, 2013 Terrific 10 in basketball all-star selections.

• Scored more than 1,400 points for his career and averaged 17 points his senior year in leading the Spartans to the WPIAL Class AAA championship.

• During his four years as a starter, the Montour basketball team went 72-18 and won district championships his sophomore and senior seasons and reached the PIAA title game his junior and senior years.

• During his four years as a starter, the Montour football team went 33-7 and reached the WPIAL championship game twice, losing to Central Valley in 2010 and beating Knoch in 2011.

• A wide receiver and cornerback in college, Wilson finished his career as the all-time WPIAL leading receiver in both receptions with 230 and receiving yards with 3,192.

• He received numerous Division I scholarships in both football and basketball and was leaning toward playing football at the next level until the basketball season of his senior year when he concentrated on hoops for his future.

• Wilson played basketball as a guard at Virginia Tech.

Jordan Geist — Knoch Class of 2017

(Track and field)

• 2017 Pennsylvania Gatorade Boys Track and Field player of the year.

• Won the New Balance National Outdoor championship in 2017 with a record-setting shot put throw of 76 feet, the third longest in U.S. history.

• Became only the second WPIAL athlete to win three straight PIAA field events in winning both the discus and shot put in record fashion.

• Became only the third WPIAL athlete to win six PIAA championships in his career.

• Geist won gold in the shot put at the 2017 Junior Pan Am games in Peru two months after graduating high school.

• After finishing third in the WPIAL discuss and shot put as a freshman in 2014, Geist won district gold his next three years, including meet record throws of 73-10.75 in the shot put and 208-07 in the discuss.

• He played football and started at linebacker at Knoch until he made the decision to focus on the shot put and discus after his sophomore season.

• Geist throws the shot put, discus and hammer in college at Arizona.

