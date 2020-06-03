Trib HSSN May Madness: Hunter Robinson, Avonworth vs. Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny

By:

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review file Avonworth’s Hunter Robinson vs. North Allegheny’s Rachel Martindale

Over a month and a half, May Madness will determine who you fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alumni. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday and running through 9 a.m. Thursday, vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this second-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Thursday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 2, Day 8:

Hunter Robinson vs. Rachel Martindale is a battle of recent grads in a matchup of small school vs. big school north of Pittsburgh, one who starred in track and the other who shined in softball while both were dandy on the hardwood.

Hunter Robinson — Avonworth Class of 2018

(Track and field, basketball)

• Defeated Rachel Rohanna of Waynesburg in the first round, 60-40%.

• 2016 first-team all-state track and field as a sophomore.

• As a senior in 2018, Robinson won WPIAL and PIAA gold in the 200 and 400 meters.

• As a junior in 2017, Robinson won the WPIAL championship in the 100, 200 and 400 meters and PIAA titles in the 100 and 200.

• As a sophomore in 2016, Robinson won WPIAL and PIAA titles in the 400 meters and WPIAL gold in the 1,600-meter relay.

• Won 11 WPIAL track medals and broke three meet records. She also won a total of 11 PIAA track medals.

• Led her Avonworth/Northgate co-op team to the 2018 PIAA Class AAA girls team championship her senior year.

• Played three years for the Avonworth basketball team, helping them to a combined 43-28 record with three WPIAL playoff berths.

• Robinson is on the track and field team at Tulane.

Rachel Martindale — North Allegheny Class of 2019

(Basketball, softball)

• Defeated Alison Riske of Peters Township in the first round, 70-30%.

• 2019 Trib HSSN female athlete of the year.

• 2019 Trib HSSN girls basketball Class 6A player of the year.

• Scored 1,373 points, including 267 3-pointers, 270 assists and 205 steals in her scholastic basketball career.

• First-team all-state basketball honors in her junior and senior seasons.

• In her four years on the hardwood, North Allegheny was 105-11 with two WPIAL championships and one PIAA runner-up.

• Averaged over 14 points per game in basketball and hit .480 in softball after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in the district basketball finals her junior year.

• Martindale is playing college basketball at Akron.

Tags: Avonworth, North Allegheny