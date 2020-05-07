Trib HSSN May Madness: Kaitlyn Orstein, Mt. Lebanon vs. Maddie Holmberg, Hempfield

Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Kaitlyn Orstein vs. Hempfield’s Maddie Holmberg

May Madness will determine who you believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and running through 9 a.m. Friday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page

Check the HSSN website at noon Friday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 1, Day 5:

Kaitlyn Orstein vs. Maddie Holmberg is a matchup between a star who was fast in the pool and an athlete who was fast on the track.

Kaitlyn Orstein-Fife — Mt. Lebanon Class of 2004

(Swimming)

• 25-time high school All-American in swimming

• Won 15 WPIAL swimming championships

• Won 7 PIAA swimming championships

• Orstein broke the PIAA record in the 200 individual medley in 2004 with a time of 2:01.35

• She competed in the 2004 U.S. Olympic trials in Long Beach, Calif.

• She was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2015

• Orstein swam in college at Washington & Jefferson

Maddie Holmberg — Hempfield Class of 2015

(Track and field, volleyball)

• 2014 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review female athlete of the year

• 2014 PIAA female track athlete of the year

• Won nine WPIAL track and field championships and owns the district record in the long jump and the 400-meter relay

• Earned nine PIAA track and field medals, including gold in the 2013 400-meter relay, 2014 400-meter relay, long jump and 300 meter hurdles

• Holmberg owns the Hempfield school record in the long jump, 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay

• Was named to the all-section team and was a second-team WPIAL all-star in volleyball her junior year

• She suffered a knee injury in volleyball and was not able to participate in track and field her senior year

• Holmberg continued her track and field career in college at Penn State

