Trib HSSN May Madness: Katie Miller, Hempfield vs. Meghan Klingenberg, Pine-Richland

Thursday, May 14, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Katie Miller vs. Pine-Richland’s Meghan Klingenberg

Katie Miller vs. Meghan Klingenberg is a battle between two big school athletes in which one dominated the golf course while the other shined on the soccer pitch.

Katie Miller Gee — Hempfield Class of 2003

(Golf, track and field, basketball)

• Became the second girls golfer and the first from the WPIAL to win three PIAA girls individual golf championships after winning gold her senior year in 2002.

• Finished tied for third as a sophomore and was runner-up as a freshman and a junior in the WPIAL girls individual golf championships.

• After coming close three years in a row, capped off her district golf career with a WPIAL championship in 2002 by shooting a 78.

• Dominated in her four PIAA two-day golf championships in York, taking silver as a junior and winning state gold as a freshman, sophomore and senior when she won by 11 strokes.

• Helped Hempfield reach the WPIAL team track and field championship finals in her three years.

• Also played a year of basketball at Hempfield.

• Will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2021.

• Played golf in college at North Carolina.

Meghan Klingenberg — Pine-Richland Class of 2007

(Soccer)

• 2007 Parade All-American and NSCAA All-American.

• 2007 Pennsylvania All-State first-team soccer all-star.

• Four-year starter at Pine-Richland and was the team captain.

• Helped Pine-Richland win back-to-back WPIAL championships in 2005-06. Her junior year, Pine-Richland beat Moon, 2-0, in the district finals. The Rams shut out Mt. Lebanon, 1-0, to win WPIAL gold in her senior season.

• In her junior year, Pine-Richland defeated Hampton, Peters Township, McDowell and Owen J. Roberts to win the school’s first PIAA soccer championship.

• One of five individuals to be inducted in the first class of the Pine-Richland High School Hall of Fame.

• Played college soccer at North Carolina. Played on several U.S. national teams, was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team in 2012 and played for Team USA at the summer Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Played pro soccer in, among other cities, Boston, Houston and Portland.

