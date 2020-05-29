Trib HSSN May Madness: Lauryn Williams, Rochester vs. Madison Wiltrout, Connellsville

By:

Friday, May 29, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Rochester’s Lauryn Williams vs. Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday and running through 9 a.m. Saturday, vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this second-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Saturday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 2, Day 5:

Lauryn Williams vs. Madison Wiltrout is a classic speed vs. power track and field matchup with the small school track burner and the big school field thrower.

Lauryn Williams — Rochester Class of 2001

(Track and field, basketball)

• Defeated Sydney Bordonaro of Burrell in the first round, 52-48%.

• Became only the third female athlete in PIAA track and field history to win the 100- and 200-meter dashes three times.

• Took home state gold in the 1999, 2000 and 2001 PIAA Class AA 100- and 200-meter races, setting the 100 state record as a senior with a time of 11.78 seconds and setting the 200 record as a senior with a time of 24:47.

• After finishing in second place in the 100 and 200 WPIAL Class AA championship races as a freshman, Williams swept gold in both races as a sophomore, junior and senior.

• Broke the WPIAL records in the 100- and 200-meter races as a sophomore with times of 12.0 in the 100 meters and 24.8 in the 200 meters.

• As a senior, Williams helped Rochester win gold in the 400-meter relay at both the WPIAL and PIAA championships.

• Thanks in part to Williams’ success, Rochester brought home the PIAA Class AA team silver in 2001.

• Played a year of basketball for Rochester as a senior.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2009.

• Ran in college for the track and field team at Miami. She won many national races and awards and became one of only five athletes to ever win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, becoming the first American woman to do so.

Madison Wiltrout — Connellsville Class of 2017

(Track and field, basketball)

• Defeated Amanda Kalin of Pine-Richland in the first round, 51-49%.

• 2016 and 2017 Pennsylvania Gatorade player of the year.

• Three-time high school all-American in javelin.

• Four-time WPIAL and PIAA javelin champion.

• 2017 Penn Relays javelin champion and third place in the USA track and field junior outdoor championships.

• Set the WPIAL, PIAA and national high school javelin record with a throw of 185-8 at a WPIAL qualifier. She also has the second-longest throw of 182-8 at the PIAA finals.

• Was the point guard for the Falcons basketball team for four years.

• Throws javelin for the track and field team at North Carolina.

Lauryn Williams - @LaurynCWilliams

????

Madison Wiltrout - — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) May 29, 2020

Tags: Connellsville, Rochester