Trib HSSN May Madness: Maura Huwalt, South Park vs. Kaitlyn Orstein, Mt. Lebanon

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday and running through 9 a.m. Thursday, fans can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this second-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Thursday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 2, Day 3:

Maura Huwalt vs. Kaitlyn Orstein is a matchup of South Hills athletes, one from a smaller school who shined on the track and hardwood, the other from a bigger school who dominated the pool.

Maura Huwalt — South Park Class of 2019

(Track and field, basketball)

• Defeated Annessa Schnur of Butler in the first round, 58-42%.

• 2019 Gatorade Track and Field athlete of the year finalist nationally.

• The top American finisher at the Penn Relays in high school discus and a New Balance All-American in the javelin.

• A seven-time WPIAL champion in field events and medaled as a top three finisher 15 times.

• A top three finisher eight times in the PIAA track and field championships, highlighted by winning state gold in the 2018 discus as a junior.

• The only female thrower in WPIAL history to sweep gold in the shot put, discus and javelin in back-to-back years as a junior in 2018 and a senior in 2019.

• The only female thrower in WPIAL history to be ranked in the top 25 throws all-time in the shot put, discus and javelin.

• Holds the South Park school record in both the shot put and the discus and helped the Eagles win the 2019 WPIAL Class AA track and field team championship.

• Scored over 1,000 points in her South Park basketball career as she helped the Eagles reach the playoffs all four years and played in two WPIAL semifinals games and one PIAA semifinals contest.

• A member of the track and field team in college at Auburn.

Kaitlyn Orstein-Fife — Mt. Lebanon Class of 2004

(Swimming)

• Defeated Maddie Holmburg of Hempfield in the first round by one single vote when both earned 50% of the vote.

• 25-time high school All-American in swimming.

• Won 15 WPIAL swimming championships.

• Won seven PIAA swimming championships.

• Broke the PIAA record in the 200 individual medley event in 2004 with a time of 2:01.35.

• Competed in the 2004 U.S. Olympic trials in Long Beach, Calif.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2015.

• Swam in college at Washington & Jefferson.

