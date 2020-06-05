Trib HSSN May Madness quarterfinals results for Thursday, June 4

Friday, June 5, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Thursday, June 4 in the quarterfinals of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

The first matchup in the quarterfinals was a stunner. Not by the final result, but by the margin of victory for A.Q. Shipley of Moon over one of the favorites, Terrelle Pryor of Jeannette.

Shipley earned 74% of the votes.

It was the fourth highest vote total of the tournament and gave the NFL center his third straight win over a former or current quarterback.

Shipley now advances to the Final Four in the boys’ bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday, June 16.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one match every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The first quarterfinals contest in the girls’ bracket is Friday. Voting ends for Lauryn Williams vs. Christa Harmotto at 9 a.m. Saturday.

