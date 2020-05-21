Trib HSSN May Madness results for Wednesday, May 20

Thursday, May 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Wednesday, May 20 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

It was another busy day at the polls. With one vote somewhat close and the other going down to the final minutes, it was the second most votes in both the boys and girls brackets as the opening round is down to a couple of days remaining.

In the boys’ matchup, T.J. McConnell of Chartiers Valley broke a late tie with the winning shot as he edged Lamont Wade of Clairton.

McConnell earned 51% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest Wednesday saw Hunter Robinson of Avonworth race past Rachel Rohanna of Waynesburg Central as the track star made it a rough day on the course for the pro golfer.

Robinson garnered 60% of the votes.

Robinson in the girls’ bracket and McConnell in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Thursday. Voting ends for Montae Nicholson vs. Spencer Lee and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough vs. Allyn Laughlin at 9 a.m. Friday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Avonworth, Chartiers Valley, Clairton, Northgate, Waynesburg