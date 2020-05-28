Trib HSSN May Madness results for Wednesday, May 27

By:

Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Wednesday, May 27 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

Both winners of these second-round matchups did so convincingly with each winning by a bigger margin in the second round than their closer first-round victories.

In the boys’ matchup, Pat McAfee of Plum kicked his way past Steve Breaston of Woodland Hills in a battle of athletes from schools just east of the city of Pittsburgh who both played in the NFL.

McAfee earned 68% of the votes.

The girls second-round contest on Wednesday saw Maura Huwalt of South Park double up Kaitlyn Orstein of Mt. Lebanon in a battle of multi-sport small school vs. one-sport big school in the South Hills.

Huwalt garnered 67% of the votes.

McAfee in the boys’ bracket and Huwalt in the girls’ bracket now advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another second-round matchup Thursday. Voting ends for Sean Lee vs. Luke Hagy and Breehana Jacobs vs. Nikki Doria at 9 a.m. Friday.

Check out the updated brackets here.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Plum, South Park, Woodland Hills