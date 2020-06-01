Trib HSSN May Madness: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Hopewell vs. Amani Johnson, East Allegheny

Monday, June 1, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Shatori Walker-Kimbrough vs. East Allegheny’s Amani Johnson

Here is the contest for the girls; Round 2, Day 6:

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough vs. Amani Johnson is a battle between two of the most versatile athletes in the entire field. Both starred in basketball, so it is post player against perimeter player.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough — Hopewell Class of 2013

(Basketball, volleyball, track and field)

• Defeated Allyn Laughlin of Center in the first round, 91%-9%.

• 2012 and 2013 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review female athlete of the year.

• 2011, 2012 and 2013 MSA Sports Network female athlete of the year.

• 2013 Gatorade Pennsylvania basketball player of the year.

• She finished her basketball career with 2,427 points, 13th on the all-time WPIAL scoring list.

• As a junior, she led Hopewell to a 25-3 record and a WPIAL Class AAA championship. In the title game, she scored 35 points in Hopewell’s 50-34 win over South Park.

• She is the all-time leading scorer at Hopewell after averaging 28.3 points and 10.1 rebounds her senior season.

• Walker-Kimbrough was first-team all-state in volleyball three years and led Hopewell to the WPIAL championship in 2012.

• She captured gold in the WPIAL long jump in 2012 and 2013 and won the district triple jump in 2013. Her long jump distance of 19 feet, 3 ½ inches was fourth-best in WPIAL history and her triple jump of 38-1 was 20th best.

• Walker-Kimbrough played college basketball at Maryland and has played in the WNBA for Washington and New York and was traded to Phoenix last month.

Amani Johnson — East Allegheny Class of 2018

(Basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, track and field)

• Defeated Annie Houghton of Quaker Valley in the first round, 70%-30%.

• 2018 Trib HSSN athlete of the year.

• 2018 Pa. Gatorade girls basketball player of the year finalist and two-time Trib HSSN Terrific 10 all-star.

• Finished her basketball career at No. 16 on the WPIAL scoring list with 2,345 points.

• Johnson averaged nearly 29 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals a game her senior year in which the Wildcats finished 27-2 and reached the WPIAL finals and the PIAA semifinals.

• She scored 31 goals her senior year in soccer, giving her 77 goals in her career.

• Johnson split her fall athletic season between soccer and volleyball for East Allegheny.

• After playing softball her first three years of high school, Johnson traded in her glove, bat and spikes for track shoes as she switched to track and field in the spring of her senior year.

• Johnson is playing college basketball at Kennesaw State.

