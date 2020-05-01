Trib HSSN May Madness: Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette vs. Tre Tipton, Apollo-Ridge

Friday, May 1, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Terrelle Pryor vs. Apollo-Ridge’s Tre Tipton

Here is the contest for the boys:

Round 1, Day 1:

Terrelle Pryor vs. Tre Tipton is a matchup of one of the most dominant and decorated athletes in WPIAL history against a versatile and underrated athlete from a small Alle-Kiski Valley school.

Terrelle Pryor – Jeannette Class of 2008

(Football, basketball)

• 2007 Tribune-Review football player of the year, USA Today Player of the Year, Parade All-American Player of the Year and Maxwell Award winner

• 2008 Tribune-Review basketball player of the year

• First Pennsylvania player to pass and run for over 4,000 career yards

• Helped lead the Jayhawks to back-to-back WPIAL football championships in 2007-08 and a district basketball crown in 2008

• Jeannette was a perfect 16-0 in Pryor’s senior season, including a PIAA state championship

• Scored 2,285 career points for the Jayhawks basketball team, which made him a top 10 scorer in WPIAL history at the time

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2017

• Played college football as a quarterback at Ohio State and has played for nine NFL teams including Oakland, Seattle, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Washington, New York Jets and Jacksonville as a quarterback and a wide receiver

Charles ‘Tre’ Tipton – Apollo-Ridge Class of 2014

(Football, basketball, track and field)

• 2014 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Valley News Dispatch athlete of the year

• Played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for the Vikings. Rushed for over 1,000 yards and threw for over 500 yards his senior year. Also had 475 yards receiving with 18 touchdowns

• Helped lead Apollo-Ridge to its first WPIAL track and field section championship in two decades

• In his senior season, won gold in the WPIAL Class AA long jump with a record jump of 22 feet, 11 ½ inches. Then went on to win PIAA gold with a jump of 22 feet, 9 ½ inches.

• Played college football as a receiver at Pitt

