Trib HSSN PIHL team of the week: Cathedral Prep

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 10:21 PM

After an 0-7 start to the PIHL season, the Cathedral Prep Ramblers were being written off.

The Ramblers had a lot of talks in the locker room. They did a lot of film sessions.

Eventually, some of the younger players started to step up. The older guys began making plays, and, according to second-year coach Alex Luddy, the team stopped worrying about losing and started to take things one game at a time.

“They started playing as a team,” Luddy said. “We stopped worrying about the previous games. I like to treat our guys like adults. I let them know where we are and what happens if we win and what happens if we lose. It was the same this past week.”

Cathedral Prep entered last week in danger of having to play in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 play-in game in Class AAA if at least one of the Ramblers’ two games didn’t result in a win.

They were in eighth place but could finish as high as fifth if they won Monday against Seneca Valley and defeated Central Catholic in regulation Thursday.

Cathedral Prep won both games 5-2 and will play No. 4 Mt. Lebanon in Class AAA’s first round after earning the fifth seed.

“We went into it knowing if we won both, we’d clinch fifth, which would be a great opportunity to start the playoffs in a position we liked,” Luddy said.

Cathedral Prep never trailed against Seneca Valley, thanks in large part to Jacob Kruszewski. He scored three goals, including two of the first three, as well as the winner 5 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period. Jordan Adams added a goal and three assists.

Goaltender Seth Faulkner stopped 25 of the 27 shots in the win.

“We played well, I thought,” said Luddy. “The refs said they were going to let things go with the playoff potential. It was hard fought, and we scored some goals. We’ve done that a lot of late, which has been helping.”

The Ramblers rode the momentum into the game against Central Catholic. Kruszewski scored twice and assisted on another goal, and Evan Sala scored two goals. Sala’s second was the winner at 10:09 in the second period.

Faulkner stopped 17 shots.

“The first time we played Central, we had a big mental breakdown and we knew we didn’t play the game we could have. We came ready with a bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Luddy said. “We just came to play three periods, stayed disciplined and we kept finding the net. It boosts the boys on the bench when we start scoring, and it gets defensive after that.”

Luddy said Kruszewski has been playing on a different level of late.

“He’s really turned it on offensively,” Luddy said. “We tweaked our top two lines a little bit and found some more chemistry with him and Jordan Adams, who played together most of their lives.”

Adams plays football, like several other players for the Ramblers, meaning they don’t get to the hockey team until after football season. It didn’t help the Ramblers that the football team had major success this fall. Patrick Kelly golfs and is headed to Notre Dame next year. He didn’t get to the team until the middle of November.

With the whole roster healthy and present, the Ramblers rebounded from 0-7 to finish 8-10, meaning they’re one of the hottest teams in the PIHL, having won eight of 11 entering the postseason.

The Ramblers split with Mt. Lebanon in two meetings this season.

“They’re a solid team. They have a player who is very talented in Wyatt George,” Luddy said. “He was there the first time we played them and wasn’t the second. He’s the kind of guy that can change the outcome of the game. They play a fast and disciplined game.”

Cathedral Prep’s run might make it one of the biggest threats in Class AAA.

“We have eight seniors who have been in the playoffs and have been there for the state-championship run a few years back,” Luddy said. “I think we’re a threat. I don’t think anybody in the league will be taking anyone lightly. It should be fun, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Cathedral Prep’s game against Mt. Lebanon is 7:10 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center.

PIHL Honorable Mentions (Week Of Feb. 18):

• Peters Township’s 7-3 win Tuesday helped the Indians clinch the top seed in Triple A.

• In Double-A, Upper St. Clair earned the top seed by winning 6-3 over Shaler on Monday.

• In Single-A, Westmont Hilltop earned the South/East’s fifth seed by defeating Norwin, 5-1, on Tuesday, and South Fayette’s 5-2 win over Thomas Jefferson earned the Lions the top seed in the South/East combined division. Elsewhere, West Allegheny scored 17 goals and shut out Beaver on Monday.

• In Division 2, Neshannock won twice to earn the two seed in the D2 Playoffs.