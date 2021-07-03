Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic

Saturday, July 3, 2021 | 7:15 PM

Robert Smith | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Pharoh Fisher Robert Smith | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Pharoh Fisher is receiving attention from Ivy League schools, including an offer from Columbia. Robert Smith | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Pharoh Fisher Previous Next

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

So what separates Pharoh Fisher from the rest of the football players he goes against?

Fisher said his academics. He’s also pretty talented.

The Serra Catholic senior is receiving a lot of interest from Ivy League schools. He has an offer from Columbia.

But he has other impressive offers: the United States Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy as well as Bowling Green and two NCAA Division II schools.

The wide receiver/defensive back is hoping a big senior season will help earn more interest.

“I’m talking to some other schools that want to see me my senior season,” the Turtle Creek native said. “I can wait. There is no rush.”

The 6-foot, 192-pound Fisher, who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Imani Christian, will be a two-year starter for Serra, and he’s a member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team. He will be recognized with the other 24 players July 22 during the HSSN Media Day at Kennywood.

“Because I started as a freshman, I’ve always had to work hard to get on the field,” Fisher said. “What separates me from the others is how hard I prepare in the classroom. I know that academics is they key to my success. I’ve been talking to a lot of Ivy League schools because of the work I do.”

Fisher is a better defensive player than an offensive player. He had five catches for 55 yards, rushed four times for 92 yards and scored two touchdowns last season.

He said he’s working hard to improve his offensive production. He’s playing for the Serra 7-on-7 and Evolve 7-on-7 teams. The Evolve team has taken him up and down the east coast.

“I’m trying to make myself more of an all-around player,” Fisher said. “I want to see what I can do with the football in my hands.

“We’ve gone against a lot of talented players, and I’m covering a lot of good receivers. It’s been a lot of fun.”

His coach, Jose Regus, said Fisher’s personality stands out.

“He has a great work ethic,” Regus said. “He wants to be a great player. The one play that stands out the most his junior season is when he wiped the ball from a runner’s hands and scored. He’s exceptional.”

Serra Catholic reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals before losing to Sto-Rox in the semifinals in 2020. Fisher was a big part of the team’s success.

“Pharoh didn’t get the showcase some of his talents because we didn’t get to play many games,” Regus said. “Hopefully, he’ll be able to do that this year.”

Serra was 6-1 during the pandemic season. It had four games cancelled because of covid-19.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

