Trib HSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 1:27 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws during workouts Thursday, July 15, 2020, at Armstrong High School. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Armstrong junior quarterback Cadin Olsen gets set to release a throw during seven-on-seven action July 13, 2021, at Armstrong High School. Previous Next

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Cadin Olsen spent this past weekend at the Penn football camp, and the Armstrong junior quarterback impressed with his passing portfolio on display.

The 6-foot-5 signal-caller, who led the WPIAL in passing last year with more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns in just eight games, no longer is a well-kept secret.

Attention from Division I programs are on the rise for Olsen, who hopes to increase his stock over the next couple of months while also helping the River Hawks meet goals of a winning season and a trip to the WPIAL playoffs.

“There have been a lot of coaches reaching out, and it has progressed since the season ended,” said Olsen, who also has competed at camps at Yale, West Virginia, Pitt, Penn State, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

“I make sure to send them my film and some more videos. I just want to get my name out there more. I’ve had a really good time at all of the camps, and I’ve learned a lot. That’s an important thing for me as I go through the summer.”

Olsen, also a standout on the basketball court for the River Hawks, garnered PA Sports Writers Class 4A all-state honors last year along with Thomas Jefferson graduate Jake Pugh. He completed 118 of 230 passes for 2,035 yards (254.4 avg.).

“Last year, he started out in competition for the job, and we had a returning starting quarterback in Cole Brown,” Armstrong coach Frank Fabian said.

“He had an amazing season last year and took full advantage of his opportunity. Now, he’s driving the bus, and he knows he’s driving the bus. He’s not the most vocal kid, but he really leads by example, and he just does the little things. He’s always willing to talk to and help out the younger kids. He just wants to make the team better.”

Olsen also got a chance to show off his footwork last year to the tune of 25 carries for 167 yards.

“I came out in my first game and did well, but I knew I had to keep working throughout the season to progress the way I wanted,” said Olsen, who said he hopes improvements in overall strength, arm strength and footwork will pay off this season.

Armstrong took steps forward last year and finished 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the Greater Allegheny Conference after winning just one game in 2019.

The River Hawks will test themselves in a scrimmage Aug. 21 against District 10 power Sharon before opening the 2021 season Aug. 27 at Freeport.

Armstrong returns to the Greater Allegheny Conference and will face Greensburg Salem, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Knoch, Mars and Plum.

“We did a good job of taking advantage of the time that we had, both before and during the season, to improve as much as possible,” Olsen said. “We installed a new offense last year, and we were able to get the work in early and get comfortable with it. That really helped.

“We are all excited to win. We took that step last year, and we want to do whatever we can to build on it. We had pretty good attendance in the weight room, and a lot of the guys are getting stronger. We are putting in the work on the field, and the work should pay off.”

Cadin Olsen file

School: Armstrong

Class: Junior

Ht/wt: 6-5/205

Position: Quarterback

Stars: N/A

Committed to: Uncommitted

Division I offers: N/A

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

